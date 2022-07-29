An ancient monastic grange-turned irresistible family home in Oxfordshire — for sale for £2.95 million

The Priory, in the village of Steventon, is undoubtedly appealing and somehow encompasses centuries' worth of history to form a welcoming, Grade II listed family home.

‘Every house tells a story, but few are as steeped in history as this one. Everything about this lovely house tells you it has been a much loved and enjoyed family home, and will undoubtedly be for the next custodians too,’ says Property Agent, Huw Warren about The Priory.

Some properties omit such a strong sense of cosiness and character, that you can almost feel it radiating out from the photos. The Priory, in the Oxfordshire village of Steventon, is one such property.

The 14th century manor house and former monastic grange is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.95 million.

The properties (there are three that formed the grange) were once associated with the Abbey of Bec in Normandy. Henry I granted the manor of Steventon to the priory of Notre-Dame de Bonne-Nouvelle in Rouen and because the priory was a cell of the influential and powerful Abbey of Bec, Steventon then in turn became an outlying cell of Bec and became known as Steventon Priory, according to Britain Express.

No church was ever built here and it remained a grange run by two monks. Over time, the grange passed to Westminster Abbey, before being leased to tenants. After Henry VIII ordered the dissolution of the monasteries, the land was sold and the buildings became privately owned; that is until the famous ‘Ferguson Gang’ bought the houses and donated them to the National Trust.

Today, the three properties still receive much attention (only the South Cottage is open to the public, with access given by written permission from the tenant).

The Priory is believed to date back to 1500 and much of its rich history can be visibly seen interwoven in the fabric of the building. Ancient beams, wood panelling and feature fireplaces are just some of the stand-out features, but there are plenty of little corners that ooze charm.

There are seven bedrooms, plus substantial outbuildings which house an indoor pool, garage, greenhouse and garden store, a well as gardens amounting to one acre.

Steventon: What you need to know

Location: In Oxfordshire, about 4 miles south of Abingdon and 4 miles west of Didcot. Oxford is 13 miles away and rail services run from Didcot Parkway and Appleford.

Atmosphere: The village has a thriving community with an active cricket club, three great pubs, a small supermarket, post office and artisan bakery. There are also a number of excellent farm shops in the surrounding area, and Abingdon provides more extensive shopping facilities.

Things to do: Oxford is within easy reach for those who wish to immerse themselves in the history and culture of the city. You can punt along the river and explore the numerous little pubs that line its bank. The village is also ideally placed within close proximity of The North Wessex Downs AONB and The Chiltern Hills AONB which are both home to spectacular scenic walks.

Schools: The Hendreds Church of England School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and St Michael’s C of E Primary School and St Blaise C of E Primary School are both rated ‘good.’ There are a number of other great options in the area, too, including Didcot Girl’s School, Radley, Abingdon, St Helen’s and St Katherine’s.

