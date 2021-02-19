An elegant eight-bedroom house at under £600,000, an easy commute from Edinburgh

Buckholmburn House is a handsome property in the Scottish Borders. Rachael Turner takes a look.

Buckholmburn House in Galashiels, Scottish Borders, is a spacious family house built in 1853.

Constructed of dressed stone under a slate roof, it is full of character with high ceilings, cornicing, solid timber floors, working window shutter and period staircase. It is listed by Knight Frank for £575,000.

The main accommodation is on three floors. It has two main sitting rooms and the well-proportioned bedrooms, all accessed from wide landings with modern bathrooms.

The garden at Buckolmburn House extends to almost an acre. A partially walled area includes a lawn with a path leading to the terraced beds beneath the south west elevation of the house.

Despite being close to the town centre, the house is surprisingly private. It is within commuting distance of Edinburgh and close proximity to the Borders Railway.

It is ideally situated to enjoy the Scottish Borders, an area of unspoilt beauty and dramatic landscape.

Some of the finest salmon fishing in Britain is available on the nearby River Tweed and the Borders countryside provides endless opportunities for those who enjoy walking.

Riders are also well-catered for, as the area has a strong equestrian tradition, culminating in the annual Common Riding in support of the ‘Braw Lad’ and the ‘Braw Lass’.

Buckolmburn House is for sale at £2m via Knight Frank — request more details from the agent or find more houses in the area.

Galashiels, Scottish Borders: What you need to know