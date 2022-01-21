An exquisite country house in Sussex that’s a dream for horse lovers, with amazing facilities including an ‘equine solarium’

Set in a semi-rural location, just 3 miles from Crowborough is Broom: a spectacular 1920’s family home with its own private parkland and fantastic equestrian facilities.

On the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.5 million, Broom is not only a substantial eight-bed house with immaculate interiors and stately park-like grounds close to the Ashdown Forest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; as it also comes with some of the finest, top-tier equestrian facilities any rider could dream of.

Externally, the property is reminiscent of a classic Tudor Manor House composed of red brick, timbers and stonework under a series of gables. Formal entrance gates lead to a long private drive which approaches a turning circle in front of the house.

Towards the rear of the property, far-reaching southerly views open up over the fields and woodland beyond (in which a series of walkways and paths have been created), creating a private oasis which still has great access to nearby towns, including Tunbridge Wells.

There are five reception rooms on the ground floor, all of which are elegantly proportioned with a number of charming period features reminiscent of its era.

Wood panelled doors, stone fireplaces and limestone and slate floors meet with large windows and subtle furnishings to create an altogether polished, timeless home.

A wisteria-clad loggia and separate sunroom assume a southerly position at the rear of the house and open up onto a slightly raised terrace which overlooks the far-reaching gardens beyond, making this the perfect place to entertain on warmer days.

The eight bedrooms follow in the same style, whilst the attic office space offers flexible working from home options or great cinema-like den potential.

If eight bedrooms aren’t enough, then buyers will be pleased to know that there is an additional two-bed annexe plus a sweet one-bed cottage within a large network of outbuildings within the grounds.

The equestrian facilities are superb, located just a short distance from the main house. A large American-style barn houses seven indoor Hancox stables plus a washing/drying room, tack room and — intriguingly — an ‘equine solarium’. We’re thinking that sounds like a tanning salon, but for horses, which seems insane, so instead we’re going to assume that it’s some sort of drying-off room. We’ll also drop a line to some friends at Horse & Hound to check.

Elsewhere, a former squash court has been transformed into a workshop and links into a large hay store. There is also a sand school, further stables and garages; horse walker and paddocks, tennis court and swimming pool.

In total, there is just over 18 acres of tree-lined grounds on offer for any horse — or human, to enjoy.

Broom is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Crowborough: What you need to know

Location: Near the Ashdown Forest AONB, 33 miles south of London and 7 miles from Tunbridge Wells. Trains run from Uckfield to London Bridge and the A26 is easily accessible.

Atmosphere: The large, bustling town was once the home of Sherlock Holmes creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. There are larger supermarkets plus smaller independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Things to do: Dubbed a ‘walkers paradise’ the area offers fantastic routes through woodlands and undulating green pastures. The Crowborough Golf Course is located close to the house where a footpath links to a network of walks over the course. Tunbridge Wells offers fantastic recreational and leisure facilities.

Schools: Plenty to choose from, from Beacon Academy in Crowborough, Cumnor House, Ashdown House, plus plenty of secondary options in Tonbridge, Sevenoaks and Mayfield.

See more property for sale in the area.