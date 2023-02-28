An iconic riverside home in a sought-after Cambridgeshire village that will leave you mesmerised

When an incredible setting meets with stunning interiors, the results can be quite spectacular, as River House clearly demonstrates.

Sometimes, when discussing properties such as River House, it’s difficult to know where to start. Perhaps it’s the prime riverside setting (with frontage) on the River Ouse? Or the wisteria-clad façade? Why not the Mediterranean-style garden room, with its interior vine and green shutters?

What’s most important is that the property is a rare opportunity to own a wonderful home on the high street of the sought-after village of Hemingford Grey.

Arriving on the market via Fine & Country with a guide price of £2 million, River House has mass appeal. It’s hard not to fall in love with a property like this.

Inside, the elegant and traditional interiors offer eight bedrooms and a wealth of entertaining space over its three floors.

The ground floor accommodation is formed of a bright reception hall, from which you can access the dining room and wine store one on side, and the drawing room and magical garden room on the other.

Towards the back of the house, you’ll find the welcoming kitchen/breakfast room with adjoining utility, as well as a large ‘studio’ room that has direct access out to the garden and huge potential.

The eight bedrooms are located over the first and second floors, making this the perfect house for large families, or those who like to host and entertain.

Outside, the gardens feature a variety of mature trees as well as a sweeping lawn and well-stocked borders. A thatched summer house offers potential for a further annexe and the riverside plot features an elegant boathouse and space to enjoy the passing boats and wildlife.

Hemingford Grey, along with the neighbouring village of Hemingford Abbots, are collectively known as ‘The Hemmingfords’, and are incredibly sought-after areas to live within Cambridgeshire.

Situated in a conservation, riverside area, the village is home to a number of river walks and footpaths. Both villages enjoy a range of facilities, including popular pubs, a primary school, shops and sports clubs. An annual regatta is held between the two village, as well as a biennial flower show.

Cambridge is approximately 15 miles to the south, whilst Huntingdon (six miles) and St Ives (two miles) offer a further selection of shops, restaurants and leisure facilities.

River House is currently on the market via Fine & Country with a guide price of £2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.