An idyllic converted barn that takes you straight to the heart of Cotswold life

For those looking to dive headfirst into rural Cotswold living, look no further than Manor Farm Barn on the outskirts of Coln St Dennis.

When the current owners of Manor Farm Barn decided to renovate the house, they took into consideration two major factors — natural light and accommodation — resulting in a property whose interiors are finished to a beautifully high standard and flow effortlessly, highlighted by plenty of natural light. It is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £2.85 million.

As a converted Cotswold barn, the exterior of the property retains the dressed stone that is typical of the area, but, inside, a tasteful conversion has created a modern open plan-style family home that offers some 3,500sq ft of living and entertaining space.

Set in an elevated hillside position with views across the Coln Valley, many of the reception rooms and bedrooms have been arranged to take full advantage.

The sitting and drawing rooms link together, but both offer a very different feel, with the sitting room offering a more cosy, snug space, and the larger drawing room opening up to the terrace and garden beyond.

The highlight is surely the principal bedroom, from where you can take in the view of the surrounding countryside all day long.

Accessed via its own short staircase just off the kitchen/dining room, it comes complete with a dressing room and en suite. The four further bedrooms are all accessed via the main staircase.

Outside, there are extensive gardens with specimen trees, a pond and a well-maintained lawn. A two-acre paddock offers further space to keep animals or to ride.

A storage barn is one of two outbuildings (the other being a one-bedroom annexe) and provides three stables, as well as lashings of potential for conversion.

Manor Farm Barn is currently for sale via Knight Frank at an asking price of £2.85 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Coln St. Dennis: What you need to know

Location: Coln St. Dennis is a village in Gloucestershire, 15 miles from Cheltenham, eight miles from Cirencester and three miles from Northleach.

Atmosphere: Located near the Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty, this idyllic village is set in beautiful countryside near the River Coln.

Things to do: The Inn at Fossebridge (located a short walk away) is a well-renowned country house hotel and pub. The architectural conservation area of Arlington Row is a 12 minute drive, as is Chedworth Roman Villa to the north west. Kemble train station is the closest — just 8.5 miles away, with services to London Paddington.

Schools: There are two good primary schools in the area — St Andrew’s C of E Primary School and Northleach C of E Primary School.

See more property for sale in the area.