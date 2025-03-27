An idyllic countryside home that's light, spacious and comes with a Grade II-listed folly

It’s five years since the Covid-19 lockdown, and thus almost five years since Barnard Castle earned a place in the national consciousness, thanks to Dominic Cummings and his [checks notes] decision ‘to test his eyesight’ by visiting this small town in Country Durham town. In fairness to Mr Cummings, we can see why he chose Barnard’s Castle over Specsavers: this charming and historic settlement of just over 5,000 people is a sight for sore eyes. As indeed is the idyllic Victorian country house which is our focus today, in a village called Cotherstone that’s a few minutes outside the town.

Victorian architecture is popular for good reason — all large windows, high ceilings, grand fireplaces, and decorative details — and Hagg House is a classic example. This five-bedroom house is for sale for £950,000 .

Dating back to the 1850s, it has evidently been refurbished recently by someone with a very good eye. The living areas are ‘spacious and beautifully appointed, distinguished by thoughtfully curated decor and premium details throughout,’ according to the selling agent, Finest Properties — and judging by the pictures, that feels a pretty fair assessment.

The reception rooms at the front of Hagg House look practically box-fresh. They feature bespoke shelving, decorative fire surrounds, elegant panelling, and on-trend furnishings.

Like many homes, the open-plan kitchen appears to be the beating heart of Hagg House. It’s spacious, flooded with light, and offers views of the pretty garden. It doesn’t just look good though. It’s well-equipped too, with a Rangemaster induction hob, integrated Bosch fridge freezer, large central island, and a walk-in pantry.

Next to the kitchen is a utility room with a washing machine, tumble dryer and lots of all-important storage.

While dark colours make a strong appearance downstairs, more earthy, muted tones are used upstairs.

All five bedrooms have views of the property’s neat, formal gardens. In fact, the two main bedrooms have dual aspects and ensuite bathrooms.

Outside, the gardens include formal sections, a pond with a bridge, wildflower meadow, cottage garden with an orchard, and outdoor dining areas. They are all packed into nearly two acres, which extend to the River Balder.

In the midst of all this is a charming Grade II-listed folly, known as Monk’s House. There is planning permission in place to restore it.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, there’s also a paddock with 26 solar panels, which connect to a hybrid gas/air-source heat pump system.

A double garage provides ‘ample space for parking and storage, with a workshop area at the rear’, the selling agent adds.

Located on the doorstep of the North Pennines National Landscape, Hagg House is surrounded by open fields and green spaces.