An immaculate Devon farmstead up for sale, with a courtyard, stables and a roundhouse

Not the Clarkson's farm, but a Clarkson's farm, has come up for sale.

It’s always fascinating to see the country homes of those who make their lives in the world of, well, country homes. And that chance arises with the news that Edward Clarkson of buying agents Property Vision is selling Overwell Farm, his charming family home.

The other ‘Clarkson’s farm’, if you will, is located at West Anstey, on the southern edge of the Exmoor National Park, five miles from Dulverton, 14 miles from Tiverton, and 23 miles from Tiverton Parkway station. Knight Frank are acting as agents, and quote a guide price of £1.725m for the immaculate 15¼-acre former farmstead set around a courtyard of traditional stone buildings with excellent equestrian facilities and views as far as Dartmoor.

Unusually for Exmoor, where many houses tend to be single-storey Devon longhouses, unlisted Overwell Farm is a solid Victorian farmhouse, which has been remodelled and improved over the years to provide comfortable family accommodation on three floors.

There are three further bedrooms in The Roundhouse, a converted former threshing barn next door.

According to Mr Clarkson, the accommodation in the main house has been greatly enhanced by the addition of the summer room at the western end, which currently serves as a dining room and office.

There is also a delightful drawing room and a traditional country kitchen with an open fire and Aga that together form the basis for everyday living at Overwell.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, with two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

The house sits at the centre of its land, sheltered to the north, east and west by three stands of beech trees. An open-fronted barn to the south-east houses five Monarch stables and a separate wash area; there is also planning consent for an outdoor school.

The land is currently used for horses, but, the owner suggests, could be divided in a variety of ways.

Overwell Farm, Devon, is for sale through Knight Frank — see more pictures and details.