An incredible 17th century Orangery in Gloucestershire that is unlike anything we’ve seen before

If you needed another property to fall in love with in the Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty, then prepare to be dazzled by The Orangery.

If your first word, after seeing the photos of The Orangery, was ‘wow’, then welcome to the club. It’s hard not to be a little awe-struck by this spectacular former orangery-turned- house, in Northwick Park.

The four bedroom property sits within 35 acres of spectacularly maintained communal gardens and is now on the market via Hayman-Joyce with a guide price of £1.5 million.

Originating from the 17th century, the Grade II listed William and Mary style Orangery is quite simply, sublime. Architecturally, the striking exterior will be the first thing to steal your attention.

There are six symmetrical sash windows with bolection architraves, in the middle of which is a French double door that sits alongside the ashlar stone façade.

A double flight of steps leads down into pretty landscaped gardens, from which you can access the larger communal gardens.

Northwick Park has a vast history, as you might expect from a property that’s over 300 years old.

It was bought in 1681 by Sir James Rushout — the son of a Flemish silk merchant. A series of remodelling works ensued over the following years and it’s believed that the Orangery dates from work carried out in 1686. The design has been attributed to renowned English architect, William Talman, although it has not been confirmed.

The estate was passed down the family line, ending with the Spencer Churchill family in 1966, after which it was sold to a syndicate. The estate fell into decline and was empty for a period of years between the 1970s-1980s, before it was bought by a series of developers who began the first phase of the development.

Today, The Orangery showcases elegant interiors which are elevated by high ceilings and a calming colour palette. On the lower ground floor, you’ll find an impressive vaulted kitchen, with a series of characterful archways and a mini flight of stairs that lead to a nook which houses the fridge.

From the kitchen you can access a private sunken terrace, known as the Eastern Terrace which has a spiral staircase leading up to the landscaped gardens at the front.

The impressive 56 foot drawing room spans the length of the ground floor, with six floor-to-ceiling sash windows, French double doors, oak wooden flooring and arched recesses with hand painted murals. Needless to say, this is the room to take your guests if you’re looking to impress.

Also on this floor is a sitting room or potential bedroom and a study or another potential bedroom. Upstairs are two ensuite bedrooms (in need of a bit of modernisation).

The grounds are a major draw within their own right. 35 acres of managed gardens and grounds house two tennis courts, a heated outdoor swimming pool, a croquet lawn and 24-hour security. All of this lies within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, about a mile and a half from the village of Blockley.

The Orangery is currently on the market via Hayman-Joyce with a guide price of £1.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.