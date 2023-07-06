The incredible 270-acre Somerset estate owned by the man behind Mulberry is on the market for £8 million

In the village of Street, near Glastonbury, in Somerset, there’s an outstanding historic estate with a magnificent 15th-century manor house at its heart.

Abbots Sharpham estate dates back to the Bronze Age and was bequeathed to the Abbots of Glastonbury in 1191 by King John. Encompassing 270 acres of deer park, cider orchards, an organic farm, numerous cottages and a mill, the estate is being offered as a whole for £8 million, or in four separate lots, via Carter Jonas.

At the heart of the estate is a manor house, built in 1512 by Abbot Bere, the Papal legate of Henry Tudor (VII). Over the centuries the house has passed through Dukes, poets, wealthy cattle dealers, a renowned geologist and palaeontologist, and, most recently, Roget Saul, the founder of British fashion house, Mulberry.

Roger Saul and his wife bought Abbots Sharpham in 1977 and have carefully restored the house, garden and parkland over the 46 years they’ve been at the property, having acquired more of the estate throughout their ownership.

A great deal of effort has gone into preserving and improving the estate and its landscape. In 1993, 4000 English hardwood trees were planted, and in 2003, the farmland was restored and made organic, the deer park created and miles of walnut and fruit orchards planted.

The spelt mill was built in 2007 with offices and a warehouse, meaning that today, the estate not only offers an incredible family home, but ‘a productive, organic mixed economy farm.’

The Grade II listed manor house is a treasure trove of historic features, showcasing its evolution over the years.

Externally, it’s formed of Blue Lias and Doulting stonework under terracotta pantile roofs. Inside, flagstone flooring; timberwork in oak, elm and pine; stone mullioned windows and carved armorial freestone panels take centre stage — including one of the few remaining coats of arms of Glastonbury, according to the agents.

The historic significance of this house is apparent from the outset. The entrance door, after all, is a thick oak door with elaborate medieval hinges which opens up to an utterly charming entrance hall, where flagstone floors and honey-coloured plaster walls lead to the extensive ground floor accommodation, comprising of six reception rooms, an orangery, gun room and farmhouse style kitchen with marble and mahogany worktops.

There are eight bedrooms in total, some with views over Glastonbury Tor.

As will be apparent by now. A huge amount of work and effort has gone into the gardens and surrounding grounds at Abbots Sharpham, which is evident to see. Each space uncovers a different delight — from the wisteria-clad pergola, to the playing card garden and croquet lawn, to the 17th century ‘six eye waggon house’ with a pizza oven and kitchen, and not overlooking the magnificent indoor swimming pool, as well as an all-weather tennis court.

This estate really is somewhere you can retreat to and completely shut off from the outside world.

Elsewhere on the land is a series of stone garages with electric charge points and stables. There’s also a large stone building, built in 1701, currently used as storage but with full planning permissions for residential use. There are also timber stables and a range of cattle and sheep sheds.

Recommended videos for you

It doesn’t stop there. Two, three-bed cottages are also included in the sale, as is the spelt mill, a series of farm buildings and offices, a carp pond and summerhouse, as well as the productive walnut and mixed fruit orchards and a field of solar panels. Whew.

And if that all wasn’t enough, you’ll never have to worry about where to pitch your tent at Glastonbury — just pop home.

Abbots Sharpham is currently on the market via Carter Jonas with a guide price of £8 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.