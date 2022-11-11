An irresistibly cute and compact cottage near Padstow that lets you enjoy the best of North Cornwall

The right amount of coastal chic greets you at this cottage in a lovely village on the North Cornish coast.

Perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of North Cornwall, 1, Church Steps is a charming, three-bedroom, semi-detached cottage in the heart of St Mabyn village, east of Padstow.

The property is compact, but makes the most of its space, with a private rear garden, a detached studio/office space, an open-plan kitchen/dining room (with a modern wood-burning stove), a sitting room and a modern family bathroom (the master bedroom is en suite).

A sympathetic refurbishment sees rustic, white-washed stone walls sit alongside coastal tongue and groove touches, interjected by bursts of sage green tones. A pleasing palette for anyone looking for a blank canvas from which to create their dream home.

The property is now on the market via JB Estates with a guide price of £525,000.

St Mabyn is a traditional Cornish village, and amenities such as a village pub, post office, shop and primary school are within walking distance.

The food mecca of Padstow (nicknamed ‘Padstein’ due to the numerous Rick Stein sea food establishments in the fishing town), is just a short drive away — approximately 12 miles — and with that, all the delights of the Camel Estuary.

There’s plenty to see and do here, and families with small children should visit the Lobster Hatchery in Padstow to learn about the amazing conservation and scientific research carried out there.

The Camel Trail is a popular 18-mile-long cycling route that follows the old rail lines along the coast, and is a great way to explore the area out in the fresh air. Or, if boats are more your thing, book a trip with Padstow Sea Safaris to explore the estuary and the headland further.

Rock is also just under 10 miles away, as is surfers’ paradise, Polzeath.

Recommended videos for you

Further towards Trevose Head you’ll find amazing beaches and hidden natural swimming pools that uncover at low tide. Head to the pig at Haryln Bay or, for a remarkable culinary treat, DuchyGrub, which sources inspiration and ingredients from the surrounding coastline.

1 Church Steps is currently on the market via JB Estates with a guide price of £525,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.