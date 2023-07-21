Any property that can only be accessed via 4x4 or quad bikes is guaranteed to be a show stopper, and Arinthluic, on the Isle of Coll’s south coast, does not disappoint.

With 49 acres of decrofted land and one kilometre of foreshore included in its sale, Arinthluic arrives onto the market via Knight Frank with offers over £525,000.

Framed by a sheltered seafoam green cove and white sandy beach on one side, and rugged, wild landscape the other, the three bedroom home occupies ‘a dramatic and idyllic’ location on the south side of the Isle of Coll, which forms part of the Inner Hebrides.

Located about six miles from the Isle of Mull, the Isle of Coll is reported to have some of the longest sunshine hours recorded in the UK, according to the agents.

With approximately 160 residents, measuring 13 miles in length and no street lights, the Isle of Coll is Scotland’s first official ‘Dark Sky Island’, making it only one of two in the UK.

This is the place to be if you’re looking to unwind, escape from the stressors of daily life, and tap back into the magic of nature.

The property itself emulates a touch of New England charm with weatherboarded interiors, mixed with cosy, traditional touches of exposed stone walls and log burners in many of the rooms. The views are obviously incredible, overlooking the beach towards the Treshnish Isles and the Isle of Mull.

The current owners purchased the house in 2017 and have undertaken a series of restoration works, including re-roofing, adding double-glazing, installing a new porch and updating the conservatory to the rear, as well as installing new multi-fuel stores and a water treatment plant.

About two miles north of the property is the Tolkienesque sounding village of Arinagour, which, although small, boasts a remarkable list of shops and amenities, including — and perhaps most importantly — a gin distillery. There’s also Tesco’s click and collect service that’s brought over by ferry from Oban, a medical practice, primary school and a hotel/pub.

Access to the island is easy attainable year round, with a car ferry running from Oban five days a week during the winter, and seven days a week in the summer. Flights also run from Connel Airport to Coll with Hebridean Airlines, or if you’d prefer, you can charter a private boat and moor it in Arinagour Bay, or a private plane (with prior consent from the airport).

What is there not to love? The island itself is a haven for wildlife, with whales, dolphins, basking sharks and all manner of bird life easily sighted (the west coast is an RSPB reserve).

Seafood is plentiful — even better if you can catch it yourself from the comfort of your own beach. And then there’s every possible outdoor activity imaginable, from sailing, open water swimming and kayaking, to mountain biking, walking and scuba diving…the list is endless.

Arinthluic is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers in excess of £525,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.