An Oxfordshire village mansion where Thomas Hughes wrote his most famous book

In a conservation area, with six bedrooms and a castellated balcony, it's easy to see why this house could inspire great things.

As an American boy of some 10 years of age, the idea of leaving New York City, flying across the Atlantic, and going to England was quite concerning. Even more concerning was the concept of boarding school, to which I was to be sent. This might shock you, but they don’t really have boarding schools in Manhattan.

I suppose the best way to prepare for such a shake up of a lifestyle is to do the required reading. One such book that I was given, which of course allayed every fear I had about the school system I was soon to be deposited in, was Tom Brown’s School Days. Definitely no nerves after reading that.

The author, Thomas Hughes, wrote that famous book while living in Uffington in Oxfordshire. Indeed, the very building in which he wrote it, Largo House, is for sale with John D Wood and Co for £1.95 million. Let’s dive in.

Designed by the architect George Street in the mid 19th century in the Victorian Gothic style, the property is set in the heart of the village, but set down a drive, providing plenty of peace and quiet with all the benefits of village living. The Fox and Hounds is a nice pub, I’ve been there.

Set over three floors, the property boasts six bedrooms and some 5,300sq ft of living space. It also comes with wraparound gardens with plenty of nice spots to sit in. It’s in a conservation area. Everything is very pretty in this part of the world.

Highlights of the interiors include (in my opinion) the kitchen, which has been sensitively remodelled to provide all the comforts a modern home could need, but stays in sync with the period features of the property.

Two other reception rooms on the ground floor are finely detailed and both feature open fireplaces. On the first floor are three bedrooms, with the other three on the second floor.

The principal bedroom suite features a dressing room, as well as a castellated balcony, which is always important so that you can pretend you are a king or a queen surveying your domain and laughing at your enemies.

Outside, the well maintained gardens are mostly set to lawn, with trees and borders providing privacy. There’s also an outbuilding that contains a garage, store room and studio — perhaps a spot where you could write a great novel.

Largo House is for sale with John D Wood & Co. for £1.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here.