A sympathetically restored home in Yoxford that’s like stepping back in time

York's Tenement is a spectacularly unique home which oozes period charm and plenty of ambience.

A guide price of £1.1m is quoted by Jackson- Stops for the wonderfully authentic York’s Tenement at Yoxford, which dates from about 1592 with later additions.

In 2008, it was bought by the current owners, who commissioned an extensive restoration, the main objective of which was to

preserve the property’s historic character and ambience.

Set in some 16 acres of formal south-facing gardens surrounded by grazing, water-meadows and woodland on the banks of the river Yox, York’s Tenement provides almost 4,000sq ft of accommodation, including a 34ft-long, ‘olde-world’ kitchen and dining area; a Regency room, with large casement windows and an original iron fire grate with a carved wooden surround; and a large sitting room with a heavily beamed ceiling, and a door leading to the former dairy, now used as a wine cellar.

The first floor houses the principal bedroom suite, four further bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms, with an additional attic bedroom on the second floor.

York's Tenement is currently on the market with Jackson-Stops — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Yoxford: What you need to know

Location: Yoxford is a village in east Suffolk close to the Heritage Coast, located just off the A12. Saxmundham is 4 1/2 miles to the south. The closet railway station is within walking distance, located at Darsham, with regular services to Ipswich and London Liverpool Street.

Atmosphere: A bustling, well-equipped village with a village store, antiques shops, galleries, two pubs plus a cafe and a restaurant. Nearby Saxmundham also has a Waitrose, Tesco, doctors surgery and dry cleaners.

Things to do: With an annual arts festival held in the village every August, plus the RSPB internationally renowned coastal nature reserve five miles away, there is something for everyone in this little corner of the UK.

Schools: There is a local primary school in the village — Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School, with further options for primary and secondary in Darsham.

