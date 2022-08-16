Balearic beauty: Four beautiful homes for sale on the island of Mallorca

Mallorca is consistently one of Europe’s most popular locations because of the sheer variety of properties and settings, says Holly Kirkwood: buyers can choose from historic fincas in dramatic mountain locations, pretty village houses or elegant modern villas with magnificent sea views.

Here are some of the best homes for sale on the island right now.

Santa Maria, Mallorca — €3.495 million

This picture-perfect finca only minutes from the centre of Santa Maria provides far-reaching views to the Tramuntana mountains. It’s an ideal property for entertaining: the kitchen leads directly onto the terrace, which is a perfect spot for long lazy lunches.

The ground level has two bedrooms; upstairs are the main suite and two further bedrooms, plus a terrace with sensational views. Expansive covered terraces surround the property, which also boasts a large swimming pool and landscaped gardens.

For sale via Engel & Völkers — see more pictures and details.

Portals, Mallorca — €4.95 million

This striking modern villa is located within walking distance of the marina at Puerto Portals and Portals Nous village, making it ideal for buyers interested in sailing or water sports.

Downstairs, the light and airy kitchen and dining areas are open plan and lead out to the spacious terrace, the saltwater pool and a striking summer kitchen. Upstairs are the master bedroom suite, a guest suite and two further bedrooms.

For sale via Engel & Völkers — see more details.

Porto Cristo, Mallorca — €11.5 million

This substantial country house has been built using traditional materials and makes a perfect retreat for both weekends and longer stays. There are six bedroom suites in total—three within the guest houses—plus a number of charming living areas inside and out, which include extensive terraces, an outdoor cinema and an outdoor kitchen.

There is also a 25-metre (82ft) pool with a pool house and jogging trails traverse the 27 acres of immaculate gardens and grounds.

For sale via Savills — see more pictures and details.

Formentor, Mallorca — Price on application

The owners of this waterside property on the northernmost tip of the island enjoy direct access onto the beach. The main villa has large, chic living spaces on the ground floor — including a fantastic kitchen and a home cinema — and four bedroom suites.

Upstairs, the master suite has its own private terrace and there is a roof terrace with summer kitchen and bar. The handsome guesthouse can sleep up to eight and the grounds feature a pool and several outdoor terraces.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more pictures and details.