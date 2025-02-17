Become a part of Bath's rich history in this Grade 1-listed Georgian townhouse
With 5,500sq ft set over six floors in the centre of Britain's most architecturally rich city, there is much to love here.
When it comes to Bath, the mind immediately runs to architecture. Terraces, circuses, crescents, parades and bridges, all dressed in that soft coloured Bath stone. It is a city of great Palladian pleasure, worthy of its listing as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Opportunities to buy into this urban wonderland are rare. But when they appear, they are exciting. Take this property on the Paragon, for example, which is for sale with Inigo for £2.25 million.
One of 37 Grade-I listed Georgian houses designed by Thomas Warr Attwood, these properties are believed to be older than the Royal Crescent itself. It is six storeys high and while it lacks a garden, it does have a rear terrace with sublime views over the city and the Somerset countryside beyond.
The exteriors of these properties are well known. They are the face of every guidebook and every book on architecture up and down the land. However, these interiors might surprise you. Some Classical elements are retained, but by and large the property is laid out in a modern pared-back style, which allows the grand proportions of the rooms to do most of the talking.
With 5,550sq ft of space, there is no shortage of room. The principal bedroom suite, on the first floor, features a vast bathroom space. Four more bedrooms, decorated in a variety of styles, occupy the second and third floors. Room for guests, children, friends and enemies.
The house really excels itself on the basement and sub basement floors. A vast ‘games room’ stretches almost 50ft in length, while the large open-plan kitchen leads directly on to the aforementioned balcony. The property’s original kitchen has been retained, with its traditional ovens and flagstone flooring provide a thoughtful window into the city’s past
The position of the house is delightfully central, with Henrietta Park, the Bath Assembly Rooms, The Royal Crescent and the Circus all within an easy walk. The many amenities of the city itself are too long to list here. And trains to London Paddington are less than 90 minutes. But when you live somewhere as beautiful as here, surely people are coming to visit you.
12, The Paragon, Bath is for sale with Inigo for £2.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
