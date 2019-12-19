Best Grade II listed country houses for sale

These beautiful listed country homes stand in the heart of some our most beautiful countryside – and a few cost a lot less than you would think.

If you’re in the market for a listed home with a wealth of period features, this is the one for you. ‘Ripe for renovation’, Wood Bevington has the raw materials to be truly impressive.

Built in the 16th century as a manor house, the property comes with stables and barns, also listed. Of particular note are the stunning array of fireplaces and high ceilings, giving the home an almost regal air.

A double-fronted Georgian home, the exterior of Grove Farm House is as traditional in appearance as Georgian properties come.

An inglenook fireplace hosts an Aga in the kitchen, a characterful room full of exposed wood with Norfolk-tiled floors. The rest of the property is quirkily-coloured, with a mustard drawing room and grass-green stairs, but a new owner could easily remedy that if it wasn’t to their tastes.

They may be in need of a little TLC, but eight bedrooms for under a million (well under, we might say) is hard to come by anywhere. The appropriately-named Manor House is one such property, made all the more special by wonderful views onto Middleham Castle which sits mere metres from the property borders.

Dating from the 18th Century, this townhouse with its slate roof is remarkably sizeable inside, with drawing, breakfast and dining rooms, as well as the more unusual crockery room, morning room and coach house. You have to see the floorpans to believe how much space lies behind those doors.

Another well-maintained property is Court de Wyck, which recently obtained planning permission to be transformed from offices into a residential property. Unusually for such conversions, Court de Wyck seems to have stood up well to commercial use, frighteningly-efficient light fittings aside.

Twin pillars welcome visitors at the front door, beautiful wooden staircase sweeps one up to the second floor and the ceiling detailing is rather beautiful in places. At that price, a little further work wouldn’t be begrudged to turn the house into a proper home.

An imposing figure in the landscape, Eyarth Hall has unsurprisingly been split into two lots. Lot one boasts a wonderfully-spacious kitchen, two stunning reception rooms and 6 well-proportioned bedrooms.

A private sweeping driveway and beautiful gardens, Elizabethan terracing and a lovely, mature orchard add to Eyarth’s list of attributes.

