From a Regency vicarage to an oast house conversion, there are plenty of great properties for sale in the Garden of England.

If you are into circular living, this is the place for you.

This Grade II-listed, four-bedroom oast-house conversion, which dates from 1845, has not shortage of curvy spaces, suite on the top floor.

The rest of the 2,292sq ft interiors are situated in a more traditionally shaped part of the building and include two reception rooms—the dining room with its glass wall overlooking the gardens is particularly notable.

This Regency Vicarage stands in 3.5 acres of manicured grounds only two miles from Tonbridge.

The 3,506sq ft interiors are a triumph of understated elegance, with plenty of fine fireplaces, tall windows and even a historic larder in the utility room.

Additional accommodation is available in a separate cottage, plus there’s an unconverted coach house with plenty of potential.

This Grade II-listed house stands only a few minutes’ walk from the High Street and Canterbury west station yet enjoys long views over Westgate Gardens and the river Stour.

Full of character, it has five bedrooms, a study and two reception rooms, as well as a private walled garden.

The 1,702sq ft interiors could do with an udate but have kept many original features intact.

Set in the heart of Ightham, Sebright is a beautifully modernised property that combines contemporary living with features such as original fireplaces and sash windows.

Spanning 1,224sq ft across two floors, it has two reception rooms and a spacious kitchen and dining room that opens onto a terrace on the ground floor.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and an especially stylish family bathroom.

This Grade II-listed period barn, which sits on a 0.6-acre plot a couple of miles from Sandwich, has an unusual layout that makes it uniquely charming.

On the ground floor are a 27ft kitchen and dining area with Aga and a large living room. A spiral staircase leds to the mezzanine, which has a study area and two bedrooms, and further up to the attic room.

Further accommdoation is available in a on e-bedroom annexe, which is also linked to the main barn from the kitchen and dining area.

This four-bedroom, Victorian house is ideal for a family because it’s close to the station, the high street and the Ofsted-outstanding Claremont Primary School, as well as Grove Park.

The 1,326sq ft interiors has many charming features, from feature fireplaces to sash windows and decorative coving.

The ground floor features the living spaces, with four bedrooms spread across the top two floors. There is also a separate garage.

