What you can get in Prime Central London for every budget from £500,000 to £50,000,000

Estate agents in the capital are quick to talk up the wonders of 'PCL', or Prime Central London. And if you're looking for a place at the heart of the action, we've trawled the market for the finest homes for sale at pretty much any budget – or at least any budget short of making Her Majesty a cheeky offer for Buckingham Palace.

The whole house? No, sorry. We’re not miracle workers. But this is a very nice one-bedroom flat in the tucked-away Bonnington Square, moments from Vauxhall station and a short stroll from the Thames.

It needs a bit of work inside, but there is a bedroom, reception room, decent-sized kitchen/diner and a garden. Well, more of an outdoor space really. But the square itself is arranged around a very pretty communal garden which is at the heart of this little community.

For sale with Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward. See more pictures and details about this property.

In the very heart of delightful St John’s Wood, this budget will get you a two-bedroom flat in a 1930s mansion block with 24hr porter.

The two bedrooms are both well-sized with one of them having an en-suite, while the large, double-aspect main reception room has a bay window and fine views across London from the fifth floor.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

At this budget we were tempted to highlight this extraordinary pad – (no other word seems to fit) in Shoreditch, not least for the fact that we all know it would have cost a tenth of that sum if you could only wind the clock back a few years. Instead, we’ve gone for the timeless elegance of this house on Philbeach Gardens.

It’s a grand home decorated in an ornate style which it just about pulls off, located on this pleasant and quiet crescent in the heart of one of the busiest parts of West London.

For sale with My London Home. See more pictures and details about this property.

Overlooking Hyde Park is this enormous (over 5,500sq ft) apartment set over the second and third floors of this beautiful building.

Inside, the place is in need of top-to-bottom decoration – no bad thing at this price bracket, since buyers will always want to make a place their own. The agents have produced some CGI shots which show their take on what it might look like once done.

For sale with Beauchamp Estates. See more pictures and details about this property.

With nothing on the open market just now at exactly the £50m mark, we’ve instead found this magnificently pretty Art Deco building for sale roughly half-way between Grosvenor Square and Oxford Circus, just over the road from Claridge’s.

No need to compromise on apartment living here. You can have the entire 16-bedroom place to yourself – including roof terrace with panoramic views – should you so desire, though it is presently divided into five separate flats.

For sale with Wetherell. See more pictures and details about this property.