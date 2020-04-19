Six utterly gorgeous Cotswolds properties for sale at every budget, from £425,000 to £8.5 million

Cream of the Cotswolds properties for sale, with price tags from affordable to... er, rather high.

This lovely, two-bedroom stone cottage in the pretty village of Southrop seems to be every inch the quintessential Cotswolds bolt hole, with two bedrooms and and open-plan sitting room/kitchen.

It’s the wonderful gardens which really catch the eye, formally laid out with a series of gravel paths intersecting various plant beds, while graceful trees dangle overhead to create an irresistible secret garden feel.

Two properties in one lot are up for sale — Sparrows, with three bedrooms on two floors, and a two-bedroom bungalow called the Cottage — in the centre of Moreton-in-Marsh, a short stroll from the railway station which can whisk you direct to London.

The main house is a converted Victorian schoolroom with fine parquet flooring, while across the courtyard the Cottage would make an ideal granny flat or holiday let.

It’s 35 years since the 16th century Coln Manor —in Coln St Aldwyns, near Cirencester — was cleverly converted into six houses, each one with its own freehold, fine rooms and outdoor space, while also sharing fine grounds which include an outdoor swimming pool.

This property, number 2, is in the oldes and most cetnral part of the manor, and is accessed by a grand doorway with carved heads thought to date back to Saxon times. There are four bedrooms, rooms of wonderful proportions and lovely character touches, from wood panelling and an open fireplace to a large stone-mullioned window with seat.

For those keen to be in a town centre location, this huge house — 6,000sq ft, seven-bedrooms — in the middle of Chipping Norton will pique the interest.

It’s in need of some TLC — as you might guess from the price — but the potential is clear to see in a three-storey house full of character, which also boasts a wine cellar and separate, two-story outbuilding split into a store room, workshop and a 52ft-long games room.

There’s a great mix of modern and traditional at this wonderful, six-bedroom country house not far from Cheltenham, which mixes glass walls and modern light fittings in some areas with traditional sash windows and chandeliers in other parts.

The house also comes with over 43 acres of land, made up of outdoor living spaces, lawns, woodland and paddocks, as well as a range of outbuildings. Magnificent.

The ups and downs that have been witnessed in Britain have kept Ampney Crucis on the market for a little while, but that is no reflection on the place itself: in the words of our property correspondent, Penny Churchill, ‘Anyone on the lookout for a classic Cotswold country house set within magnificent grounds will be hard pushed to find a better example.’

There is 15,000sq ft of accomodation, 25 acres of land, magnificent equestrian facilities, a swimming pool, a 17th century Grand Hall of great repute and a Cluedo-board’s worth of other rooms, including library and billiards room.

