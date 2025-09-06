'Unquestionably one of the most distinctive and stylish homes in the Cotswolds' is for sale, just across a field from Soho House

There’s not much about the Cotswolds that is ‘normal’. At least not in the so-called golden triangle, which takes in Kingham, Chipping Norton and Stow-on-the-Wold. This photogenic pocket of the countryside is renowned for its private members clubs, posh farm shops, and celebrity residents.

The Beckhams, Jeremy Clarkson, and American comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, the actress Portia de Rossi, are among the A-listers that call it ‘home’. And Vice President JD Vance famously descended on this star-studded neighbourhood this summer for his holiday.

So, it follows that many of the idyllic honey-coloured homes in this neck of the woods aren’t exactly run-of-the-mill either. And Fitts Barn is a good case in point.

Fitt's Barn in the Cotswolds (Image credit: Knight Frank)

Located on the doorstep of Soho Farmhouse and other Cotswolds hotspots, this six-bedroom home may have a distinctly unglitzy past as a tractor showroom in the 1950s. But today it’s a jaw-dropping property — a blend of traditional Cotswold stone, striking glazing, reclaimed timber beams, and luxe industrial interiors.

Joanna Cocking, head of private office country at Hamptons , which is selling Fitts Barn alongside Knight Frank , describes it as ‘a piece of architectural brilliance in one of the UK's most sought-after locations’.

(Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank)

(Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank)

The converted barn, on the market for in excess of £3,000,000, is brimming with eclectic features. Just take the main living area, a voluminous space with a vaulted ceiling. It boasts a cast iron staircase from a Spitfire machine gun factory, lights from a Dutch cargo ship, and a bespoke suspended wood burning stove.

This may all sound rather, well, heavy. But they’re softened by things like plants, comfy-looking sofas and a rug as well as clever lighting.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The layout of the property is also far from formulaic, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on this floor too. Plus, a bedroom ‘suite’, which is housed in its own building and reached via a glazed walkway. All meticulously-styled, naturally.

(Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank)

The vintage theme continues in the galleried kitchen and dining room, where natural light floods in through a row of windows in the roof. There’s a laundry room tucked away discreetly here too.

Fitts Barn comes with a standalone stone building, which is billed as a versatile space that could be used as a guest annexe, home office, wellness space, gym, home cinema, or potential holiday let (if you can get planning permission).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank)

In its current form, it comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living space, with plumbing in place for a kitchen island. Outside, there’s front and rear lawns, a courtyard with parking, and a detached double garage.

The location near Chipping Norton needs little introduction. Not only is Fitts Barn just a stone's throw from Soho Farmhouse, it’s also within easy reach of Daylesford Organic, Bamford Wellness Spa, The Bull in Charlbury, Estelle Manor, and Restoration Hardware.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank) (Image credit: Hamptons / Knight Frank)

The joint agents have gone all-in with their descriptions. Hamptons call it 'unquestionably one of the most distinctive and stylish homes in the Cotswolds', while Knight Frank talk of the 'landmark design in one of the Cotswolds’ most sought-after villages' of a barn that has been 'thrust into the 21st Century providing inspired vintage industrial interiors and versatile spaces.'

'The bespoke features, from the cast iron staircase to the suspended open fire, are what immediately set this home apart, with unique design elements creating a space that's striking but considered,' says Jamie Robson, partner at Knight Frank.

‘A bold aesthetic runs throughout and is something that you simply won't find in traditional Cotswolds properties.’

Joanna adds: ‘Unlike a traditional Cotswolds cottage, Fitts Barn offers generous proportions with voluminous, expansive spaces that make it exceptional for entertaining.’

She adds: ‘Fitts Barn presents an ideal “lock up and leave” home, offering a turnkey solution for those seeking a stylish countryside retreat that's ready to enjoy from day one.’