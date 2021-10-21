Country house lifestyle in a miniature castle near Bath as this £650,000 apartment in Grade II-listed Battlefields House comes up for sale

Be the king or queen of your castle in this stunning apartment in the renovated Battlefields House which is flooded with period features and buckets of charm.

For a slice of country-house life without the hassle, few properties can rival Grade II-listed Battlefields House on Lansdown Hill, near Bath, which is currently on the market for £650,000 via Winkworth.

Built by John Wood the Elder on the site of the Battle of Lansdown, this castellated building has been split into flats and one of the ground-floor ones is now available for sale.

It has a magnificent, 27ft reception room, a striking kitchen that opens onto a private terrace and two large bedrooms with Gothic bay windows—the master suite has a spiral staircase linking it to the shower room, dressing room and study on the lower ground floor.

The flat also comes with its own garage.

This ground floor flat in Battlefields House is currently on the market via Winkworth for £650,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bath: What you need to know

Location: The city lies in a valley near the River Avon, 11 miles from Bristol and approximately 97 miles from London. The nearest train station is Bath Spa, which offers links to London and the north and the town is close to a junction off the M4.

Atmosphere: Bath is the largest city in Somerset, named after the Roman-built baths and is the only city in the UK designated as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Things to do: Bath is a wonderfully diverse, cosmopolitan city that caters to everyone. It seems rather obvious, but visit the city’s Roman baths (which date back to AD43) at the many designated spas and hotels. The cafe culture is unbeatable — and the city is home to a large number of fantastic dining options, from cute and quirky to Michelin-starred fine dining. The shopping is also wonderful — as are the lively bars and nightlife.

Schools: St Stephen Church school, St Andrew’s Church School, Royal High School GDST, King Edward’s School, and Royal High School Bath are all good options.

