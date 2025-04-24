Damon Hill's former home in Marbella is the perfect place to slow down

I went to Marbella only once and not for long enough. I did make it to the Marbella Club, which was fantastic and I now understand the hype. The food was excellent, the beach serene, the weather consistent and warm. It was obvious, very quickly, why people come here and stay here.

Damon Hill, who once won a Formula One world championship, was clearly also a fan. He once lived in this house, an Andalusian-style villa within the Lomas del Marbella Club, that is now for sale with John D Wood & Co for €5.95 million. The house, like the weather, the beach and the food, is very nice.

(Image credit: John D Wood & Co International)

The south-facing property has five bedrooms, and stretches out to more than 7,000sq ft of space set over three floors. It is elegant, private and spacious, which are three things that every good home needs, whether it is in Marbella or not.

But it is in Marbella, which means the architecture and living spaces ooze that Spanish charm that we all love to indulge in when on holiday. Lots of wide open spaces, rooms that flow seamlessly from inside to outside, vivid colours and, crucially, air conditioning. There is also a gallery-cum-atrium at the heart of the home, which is a great architectural feature.

Image 1 of 6 The spacious master suite. (Image credit: John D Wood & Co International) (Image credit: John D Wood & Co International) (Image credit: John D Wood & Co International) We do enjoy a fun wallpaper. (Image credit: John D Wood & Co International) (Image credit: John D Wood & Co International) Not a bad way to wake up. (Image credit: John D Wood & Co International)

Outside, the property boasts extensive gardens, which are a mix of lawned areas, entertaining spaces, relaxing spaces and, of course, a swimming pool. Should all of that not be enough, Marbella itself has a wealth of amenities and things to do, most notably the beach itself.

It is not a surprise that Damon Hill once lived here I suppose. Even a man who spends his life going fast needs somewhere to slow down. There would be few better places to do it than this villa.

(Image credit: John D Wood & Co International)

This villa in Marbella is for sale with John D Wood & Co for €5.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here