A delightful Hampshire home with kitchen garden, pool and a party room, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at a house in the Hampshire village of Headley, which ticks all manner of boxes for potential buyers – no least as a place with potential to add value.

Situated between the charming Hampshire villages of Kingsclere and Headley lies Waits Farm, a beautiful old house set in just over 11 acres of land which has come to the market at £2.25 million via Jackson-Stops.

This pretty farmhouse has beautiful gardens and grounds with the Gailey Brook running through, and lying in a quiet rural position. Though no date is given on the details, it appears to be a Victorian property and many prospective buyers might be quietly relieved to learn that, despite its period charm, it’s not listed.

Inside, a large entrance hall leads off to the three reception rooms – drawing room, sitting room and dining room – as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with Aga and a pantry-slash-utility room off it. There is also a study.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom.

The main house is just a small part of the story at Waites Farm, however. Among the various outbuildings there’s a garden room which has been designated as a ‘party room’.

Together with the patio space alongside it, the outdoor swimming pool and the tennis court, the mind boggles at the summer weekends that could be spent here.

As well as that there are beautiful gardens, grounds and paddocks in what is effectively a private valley. On one side the lawns, borders and shrubs lead to a stream with trout fishing and a bridge to fields beyond.

On the other side of the houses there is a greenhouse, small orchard, a chicken run and a kitchen garden. There is also a barn and stables.

For those seeking potential to add value, there is further good news: planning permission has been granted to turn one of the existing barns into a four-bedroom house.

Waits Farm is for at £2.25 million sale via Jackson-Stops – see more pictures and details.