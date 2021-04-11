A dinky mini-castle at the price of a pleasant detached house

The Castle, in Holt, is a miniature castellated home next to one of Norfolk's most prestigious schools.

If you have ever dreamed of living in a castle, here is your chance. Aptly named The Castle, this unusual, castellated property, which is for sale through Sowerbys at £750,000, sits in a gated community only yards away from the well-regarded Gresham’s School, in Holt.

The elegant interiors span 2,500sq ft brimming with beautiful details. The door opens onto an elegant reception hall that leads to the main living areas—the double dining and living room, the bright, Shaker-style kitchen and breakfast room and the magnificent sitting room, which has a fine fireplace and overlooks the manicured grounds from three sides. Also on the ground floor is a bedroom that could also double up as a study.

From the hallway, the turning staircase leads to the second floor, where there are four more bedrooms, including the elegant master suite, with its pretty brick fireplace.

Outside are south-facing lawned gardens and a pretty sun terrace that sits right opposite the sitting room and is perfect for alfresco eating and entertaining. There is also an opportunity to buy more land.

The Castle is for sale at £750,000 via Sowerbys — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Holt: What you need to know

Location: Holt is only four miles from the celebrated North Norfolk coast

Holt is only four miles from the celebrated North Norfolk coast Atmosphere: This pretty market town has a wealth of beautiful Georgian buildings and plenty of art galleries, antique shops and restaurants, as well as a 13th century church. Holt also hosts a performing arts festival

This pretty market town has a wealth of beautiful Georgian buildings and plenty of art galleries, antique shops and restaurants, as well as a 13th century church. Holt also hosts a performing arts festival Things to do : The Holt Country Park is a verdant haven of 100 acre, full of nature trails among the oak, birch and pine trees; it also has a playground and trails to explore. Holt is also on the Poppy Line of steam and diesel trains. Norfolk’s only working watermill, Letheringsett Watermill, is also nearby

: The Holt Country Park is a verdant haven of 100 acre, full of nature trails among the oak, birch and pine trees; it also has a playground and trails to explore. Holt is also on the Poppy Line of steam and diesel trains. Norfolk’s only working watermill, Letheringsett Watermill, is also nearby Schools: Gresham’s school is literally on the doorstep Find more properties in the area.