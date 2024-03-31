Eight magnificent country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

From a Wiltshire mansion to a wonderful home on the banks of the River Thames, here's our pick of homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.

This Grade II*-listed family home dates back to the 16th century, though it now has a Queen Anne façade.

There are six bedrooms, gorgeous gardens and a separate cottage in the grounds.

A manageably-sized country estate for sale in Wiltshire, with just over 50 acres that has at its heart Chalcot House.

From the drawing room with its grand piano in a bay window to the library, kitchen and wonderful hallways and landings, this is the sort of country house we all dream of.

Sarson Mill is a delightful, immaculate modern mill house set on the banks of the Pill Hill Brook near Andover.

The brook itself provides a wonderful backdrop to the glorious gardens and grounds, which include an Alitex greenhouse, vegetable patch and a large paddock.

It’s hard to know where to start with this endlessly intriguing house on the banks of the River Thames, with 8,494 sq ft in a sensational location.

The fabulous library, huge kitchen, lawns running down to the waterside and endless stream of impressive rooms really have to be seen.

In a village between Petworth and Midhurst, this is something of a tardis: a quaint cottage from the outside which reveals a spectacular family home within.

Elegant and charming inside, the outdoor space is superb with panoramic views over the countryside from the various levels of terraces and lawns — a perfect home for entertaining.

Nine bedrooms and over 5,600 sq ft in this house in Great Houghton, not far from Northampton.

Beams, original fireplaces and stone floors add charm to a farmhouse which was once the centre of village life.

A pretty Georgian home that is a former rectory with outstanding views over the local countryside. Unusually, it’s not listed, offering plenty of scope to a new owner to come in and truly make it their own.

A stone plaque dates this house in the centre of Reigate to 1784, and it has all the wonderful symmetry characteristic of the era.

Meticulous restoration has brought it up to date while retaining its charm.

