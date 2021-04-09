Enchanting country house in Oxfordshire adorned with intriguing witch marks

The Grade II listed property sits in the centre of sought-after village Garsington.

The Old Kennels, formerly of Christ Church College, is a six-bedroom country house in the attractive hilltop village of Garsington, Oxfordshire.

It is grade II listed with a wealth of period features, including intriguing witch marks, and is on the market with Knight Frank for £2,250,000.

The attractive home has limestone ashlar walls under a tiled roof with many period features, including a panelled front door believed to date from the 17th century, open fireplaces at the centre of its reception rooms, and many exposed beams.

It sits in a one-acre plot with paddock, and is connected to a large partially converted barn and brick-built former stables.

The Old Kennels opens to a large entrance hall, which leads to a spacious kitchen/dining room with vaulted ceilings and Crittall-style windows and doors on two aspects. Above the kitchen is a cosy mezzanine sitting room.

The rest of the accommodation is set across three floors and includes a generous dual aspect drawing room, a study overlooking the garden, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

One of the homes interesting features is its beams inscribed with rare witches marks. The engravings were believed to have turned away evil, providing protection to the building and those who lived or worked within it.

From the kitchen is a door out to a large, almost fully converted room within the barn with cobbled flooring. This room could be fully converted with minimal work and integrated into the house.

Outside, beautiful walled gardens include a large paved terrace for outdoor dining next to the house, and another raised dining area at the top of the garden under a pergola and mature vines.

The gardens lead to the paddock, which occupies one of the highest points in the village and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

The Old Kennels in Garsington, Oxford, is listed with Knight Frank for £2,250,000.

Garsington, Oxford: What you need to know

Location: The Old Kennels is in the centre of Garsington, a well-connected village on the edge of Oxford. The village is six miles to the south east of the city centre. The M40 and A34 are within easy reach, Oxford mainline station gives access to London Paddington and Oxford Parkway provides services to Marylebone.

Atmosphere: Garsington is home to a pub which serves food, a village hall and sports/social club, hosting football and cricket. The popular village is within easy access of the many amenities and attractions of Oxford.

Schools: There is a good village school as well as a selection of independent schools in Oxford and Abingdon. Also within catchment area of the village is highly-rated Wheatley Park secondary school.

