15 outstanding country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest country houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past couple of weeks.

Ston Easton Park is a wonderful Georgian country house with delightful Grade II listed Repton gardens and views across the neighbouring parkland.

A stunning family house ideally suited for entertaining and lying on the edge of this highly desirable village.

A quintessential, contemporary country house with almost 7,500 sq ft, beautiful views and a triple garage in Pangbourne.

A five bedroom detached house of substance and character within partly walled gardens of approximately an acre.

In a beautiful rural location this five bedroom detached house comes with impressive equestrian facilities, set within 40 acres.

A stylish home clinging to the cliffs in a beautiful setting within the bluebell carpeted pine forests on Guernsey’s eastern coastline, enjoying superb views out over the sea and neighbouring islands beyond.

An impressive detached village residence, set in the heart of Kingsland offering flexible accommodation.

Unique opportunity to purchase a property in Jersey. Immaculate, spacious, two bed apt. free from the usual housing qualifications.

A highly individual and attractive Grade II listed thatched cottage with beautifully landscaped gardens and spacious accommodation.

Superb Victorian town house in the heart of a fine market town, with a railway station and onward connection from York to London.

A Grade II* listed 17th century six bedroom Manor House with a tennis court, a swimming pool, a garage and double carport and abut an acre of walled gardens with panoramic countryside views.

Set in a glorious rural position, The Old Barn is an exceptional period barn conversion in over one acre.

Country house set on the edge of the village with beautiful landscaped gardens which have been a labour of love for the current owners over several decades.

Stunning six bedroom/six bathroom executive detached house that has been extensively remodelled and available with no onward chain.

A four bedroom detached executive house situated in a cul-de-sac with 6 acres, purpose built stable block and sand school.

