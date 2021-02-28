There is lots on sale in Surrey to tempt London buyers in search of a new family home. We take a look at what you can get for any budget.

Sydenhurst is a brand-new Palladian-style country house in a prime location on the Surrey/West Sussex border.

You’d be forgiven that this Palladian-style mansion was a genuine 18th century home. It isn’t, but it was built by a British businessman with a passion for all things Georgian — and what a job he did on it.

While the look is Classical, the feel is decidedly modern in a home that uses state-of-the-art intelligent management systems, through which lighting, climate, audio, video and security are all controlled at the touch of a button.

This turreted modern mansion features traditional mid-Georgian inspired architectural proportions and details, from the sweeping hallway to the platerwork on the ceilings.

There are seven bedrooms, a leisure complex — with gym and indoor pool — and staff accommodation.

The location is superb, with the gardens rolling down on to the famed golf course at St George’s Hill.

Perched high on the Surrey Hills, Denbies House enjoys far-reaching views across the North Downs.

The 13,142sq ft interiors, however, rivals with the panorama, with a sweeping staircase in the hall, fine reception rooms, and seven bedrooms — the master bedroom in particular comes with a roof terrace. The 58-acre grounds include ancillary accommodation and a vast leisure complex.

This late Edwardian house is perfectly situated between Churt and Frensham, overlooking Frensham Great pond and has direct access to the 922-acre Frensham Common.

The reception rooms are airy and elegant — especially the drawing room, with its working fireplace — and the five bedrooms all afford fine views of the grounds. Outside, the formal gardens have a lily pond and a stone dovecote.

Set in more than one acre of walled gardens, The Old House is true to its name.

Dating from the Georgian era, it has kept intact a beguiling period atmosphere, thanks to fine fireplaces, wood panelling and coffered ceilings.

Situated at the edge of the town centre, three-bedroom Surrey House is a Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse built in the 1780s.

Newly renovated, it combines original features, such as fireplaces, window shutters and the staircase, with contemporary touches.

This pretty cottage stands a short walk away from the village shop at Frensham.

Its three reception rooms and two bedrooms are full of period character, with plenty of exposed beams. Outside is a south-facing

Dating from the late Victorian era, Old Parks has been sympathetically extended to reach 8,393sq ft. The magnificent interiors are ideal for entertaining, with a grand dining room and a sleek kitchen and reception room with two islands.

The house has eight bedrooms, including a particularly beautiful master suite that enjoys fine views of the grounds. The 6.5 acres of land include an outdoor swimming pool and reach down to the River Mole.

The setting of Keston Lodge is nothing short of idyllic: it sits in eight acres of mature landscaped grounds, overlooking beautiful countryside on the edge of Leatherhead.

The 12,000sq ft interiors have nearly every possible room you may wish for, from nine bedrooms to a brilliant ciname room and bar, and the Leisure complex with indoor pool, gym and hot tub

Perfectly positioned in central Guildford, and with planning permission in place for an extension, Sunny Mount could make the perfect family home.

As it stands, the property spans 2,700sq ft and,although in need of significant modernisation, is full of interesting period details, from feature fireplaces to the decorative coving. The property has a second, separate entrance, making it ideal to create a self-contained annexe for a nanny or guests.

The 1,893sq ft interiors, with their three bedrooms and two reception rooms, have plenty of character features, from exposed beams to cosy fireplaces.

Located in a private, gated road, this property is a delightful coach house conversion

On the ground floor are the kitchen and dining room, sitting room and sun room, plus two of the bedrooms (one currently used as a study, with another bedroom upstairs. The rear garden is ideal for alfresco dining.

