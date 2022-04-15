Fancy living around the corner from Harrods with £2.6 million to spend? Then this elegant two-bed apartment is for you

This elegant two-bed apartment in Hans Crescent offers luxurious living in one of the capital's most esteemed neighbourhoods.

This raised-ground-floor apartment occupies one of the prettiest buildings on Hans Crescent and is as luxurious as one would expect from a place mere moments from Harrods on one of Knightsbridge’s most sought-after streets.

Outside, the black and white Tudor- inspired top half of the building juxtaposes against the lower red brick exterior, creating a striking effect. Inside, however, is a much more neutral canvas — though no less striking. The property is currently on the market via Alexander Millett for £2.6 million.

It has two bedrooms and everything is of the highest quality, from the oak herringbone flooring and tall sash windows to the Italian marble bathrooms, Lutron lighting and Miele kitchen appliances.

The building has a resident caretaker and there are 113 years remaining on the lease.

Knightsbridge: What you need to know

Location: Central London, bordering Hyde Park, in-between Belgravia and South Kensington. Knightsbridge, Sloane Square and South Kensington underground are all within easy reach.

Atmosphere: The prestigious postcode is world-famous for its designer shopping, fine-dining and affluent residents.

Things to do: Art lovers can head to the Saatchi gallery, shoppers to the King’s Road and Harrods and theatre and music lovers head to Cadogan Hall (home of the Philharmonic Orchestra) and The Royal Theatre. There are countless restaurants, bars, clubs, pubs plus a weekly food market in the Duke of York Square.

Schools: Hill House and Sussex House School are two local private schools. Also within very close proximity is St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Saint Thomas More Language College which are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

