Five costume drama-worthy houses for sale across England, from £695k to £5m

The English countryside is full of homes which look beautiful, romantic or wild enough to be used as film locations — and several of them are up for sale today. Those who've dreamt of living in a home that Jane Austen or Emily Brontë would recognise will love them.

This gorgeous seven-bedroom home boasts a Queen Anne façade, 5,400sq ft of space and a tennis court within its two acres — and it’s the sort of place you can imagine a horse and carriage turning up outside just as easily as you can a Range Rover.

Inside the high ceilings give the older parts of the house real character huge windows — but there are much more modern areas that have been added, including a bar area with fruit machine and a pool table. Not sure Jane Austen would have known what to make of that…

For sale with Richard Greener. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sitting away to the west of Gloucestershire in the Malverns, this 12-bedroom house dates to the early 17th century, though it saw major changes in the Georgian era and again in the later 19th century.

The time has come for more work to be done — as you might have guessed from the price. Not that it’s as bad as you might fear, for the roof was replaced just four years ago.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

What could be more costume drama-friendly than a house in Bath’s Royal Crescent? It’s a rarity to see homes here come up for sale, and even rarer to see an entire townhouse for sale.

As with much of the Crescent the building is currently split in to flats, but they’re all being sold as one giving a chance to return this into one house, which would have eight bedrooms and eight reception rooms according to the draft plans.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the wild countryside not far from Haworth — where the Brontë sisters lived — you’ll find this home, formerly three 17th century cottages which have been converted into one residence.

This really is life in the country, a rural spot that’s 15 minutes in the car from Hebden Bridge, and with the famed Hardcastle Crags nearby. You’ll swear you’re able to hear Heathcliff roaming the Moors looking for Cathy.

For sale with Peter David. See more pictures and details for this property.

If you’re thinking that this house looks familiar, you’re right: it was used in the filming of the 1995 BBC version of Pride & Prejudice, featuring the iconic scene with Colin Firth emerging from a pond.

It played the role of the Bennett family home in the TV series, and it’s a grand home with 9,600sq ft and seven bedrooms.

For sale with Woolley & Wallis. See more pictures and details for this property.