Five irresistible properties for sale in East Anglia, with space, stables and stories to tell

Our round-up includes everything from a crooked house in a famously picturesque village to a fabulous old rectory on sale for the first time in almost half a century.

As the region of East Anglia got rich from its farming and its proximity to mainland Europe, so, too, did its clergy, leading to the creation of some very fine rectories. One such example is the Old Rectory in Sheering, Essex, a seven-bedroom home dating from about 1760, on the market for the first time in 40 years.

The Grade II-listed main house has a mix of formal and family living areas spread over three floors, and outbuildings offer stables, a garage, a workshop and garden store rooms with a spacious loft.

The grounds are mostly set to lawn, but include specimen trees, a paddock across the lane, as well as a swimming pool with pool house and tennis court.

The exquisitely charming village of Lavenham is as picturesque as it is famous — it was used in the filming of the Harry Potter films as his parents’ home village of Godric’s Hollow. As fun as that is, we’d caution you that it’s not a place to move to unless you’re happy with your house showing up on Instagram every few days.

Putting that caveat to one side, this brilliantly bonkers crooked house is the sort of place which can’t help but make you smile: a two-bedroom home dating back to 1395, whose history is rich and varied. It’s been everything from a home to a photographic studio, and these days it’s a tea room with a flat above.

The interior is every bit as exotic as you’d hope, and the present owners have doubled-down on its medieval charm with touches such as a four-poster bed.

East Anglia has long been renowned for its farming and Mortimers Farm, near the famous village of Lavenham, is a prime opportunity to buy into that history. The Grade II-listed farmhouse sits in some six acres and is believed to date back to the 15th century, with medieval features such as a crown post, exposed timbers, brick chimney breast and vaulted ceilings still in place today.

The interiors are more than up to date; a lot of care has been taken to bring this five-bedroom family home into the 21st century.

Outside, there is a stableyard, as well as formal gardens, orchard and a pergola walkway, with climbing roses and honeysuckle.

Located in this highly desirable Cambridgeshire village, just three miles from ‘the head-quarters of British racing’ at Newmarket, sits Perrymans.

With some 3,300sq ft of living space in the four-bedroom main house, as well as a 1,420sq ft detached annexe barn, Perrymans offers that rare balance of isolated space in a village setting, with a post office, shop, pub, nursery and sports centre all within walking distance.

Unsurprisingly, given its location, equestrian facilities are provided in the shape of three stables and a small paddock and there is also an outdoor heated swimming pool for when you need exercise and the horses don’t.

No look at East Anglian property is complete without a thatched cottage, and Rooksey Green Farm is a beauty — and, rather surprisingly, unlisted.

There are four bedrooms, reception rooms bursting with character charm and features and 7.5 acres of land to potter about in.

The highlight has to be the sitting room, with chunky ceiling beams — beautifully picked out by spotlights – as well as wood panelling, stone mullioned windows and a feeling of space that’s not easy to find in such charming properties.

