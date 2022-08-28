Five lovely properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life over the last week or so, with a particular focus on Scotland.

Located in the heart of South West Scotland is this idyllic Georgian property which has recently been the subject of a full renovation. In addition to the elegant interiors, the gardens and grounds which surround the property are equally as charming with an arboretum and a large pond — near which is a Japanese open-sided ‘tea house.’ The house also retains fishing rights on Urr Water.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Islay House is an iconic country house hotel on the Isle of Islay that has been refurbished to exceptional standards. The 13-bed property is situated in beautiful grounds with coastal and mountain views, and comes with planning permission for redevelopment for up to 27 bedrooms.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This sublime 11-bedroom house is set in just under 15 acres of beautiful Scottish parkland and grounds. The accommodation offers contemporary and flexible living space while the extensive outbuildings offer plenty of potential for redevelopment. The area has excellent transport links to Glasgow and Edinburgh making this the perfect rural escape.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An ’architecturally impressive’ B Listed French Renaissance style house situated just a few miles from Stirling which offers a generous eight bedrooms and the potential to re-develop the adjoining coach house.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

This contemporary home comes with 400 metres of shore frontage and uninterrupted coastal views (elevated by spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows) over the Firth of Clyde. With six bedrooms, an additional cottage and outbuildings, plus a ‘gym and leisure’ complex, there’s plenty of space to enjoy this idyllic setting.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.