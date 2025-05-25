Five simply magical homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week includes a stunning Georgian manor house near Dorchester.
Hertfordshire — £975,000
Looking like it's been pulled from the canvas of a Constable painting, this gorgeous 17th century home has been beautifully and sensitively renovated.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details.
Dorset — £3,750,000
Dreamy architecture, a beautiful setting, plus tennis court, stables, woodland and more amid the seven acres.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £9.995 million
The pictures say it all: West Country setting, Bond villain lair vibes — in a good way — and a wraparound terrace that looks like it belongs in a £50m house in Monaco. What a home.
For sale via Savills — see more details.
Dorset — £4.95 million
Some 13 bedrooms in this sprawling and elegant home in the village of Corfe Mullen. The huge rooms, the delightful surroundings, the sweeping lawns and an incredibly pretty pool are among the many things that we love — what a place this would be to throw a summer party.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures.
Devon — £3.5 million
A house that sits in 50 acres of a valley so absurdly perfect you'd almost suspect it of being generated by AI — though no algorithm could ever create something this wonderful. The wisteria-clad house dates back half a millennium, yet is full of fun and whimsy inside, while there's also a separate cottage, a party barn and much more.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Arthur Parkinson: Ruffled feathers and a bad attitude — my guide on how to deal with broody hens
A chicken's desire to sit on and hatch a clutch of eggs can be the most effortless way to rear your own birds, but for those who are after eggs and not chicks it can be a real issue.
By Arthur Parkinson Published
-
Glyndebourne House: The 'entrancing' home with an organ so enormous that 'it brought plaster crashing down from the ceiling when it was first played'
Easily overlooked beside the opera that has made its name world famous, Glyndebourne House in East Sussex — home of Gus Christie and Danielle de Niese — bears the architectural stamp of a remarkable 1930s revival, as Clive Aslet explains. Photographs by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
By Clive Aslet Published
-
A former artist's studio for sale in Chelsea that could become the finest home in SW3
The history is there, the structure is there, now it just needs transforming into perfection.
By James Fisher Published
-
Crenellations and the mod cons at this gloriously practical Devon castle
Situated in the hamlet of Charles, St Petroc is a fabulously fun four-bedroom home.
By James Fisher Published
-
Re-lighthouse my fire: This secluded Scottish lighthouse conversion with views of the Old Man of Hoy could be your new home
Holborn Head Lighthouse in Scrabster, Caithness, is B-listed and — best of all — comes with a cosy studio in its former fog-horn shed.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
A picture-perfect Cotswolds manor house with magical gardens and an ancient orchard
The Manor House in Blockley is a wonderful family home that offers seclusion, privacy and beauty with a location on the edge of a charming village.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
An elegant country house that comes with 63 gloriously unspoilt acres of Devon, and 400 fascinating years of history
Penny Churchill takes a look at the beautiful Hudscott Manor.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A tranquil cottage in Essex where Grayson Perry used to do his paper round
Great Bardfield was home to a variety of famous artists, and with properties such as Vine Cottage, it's not difficult to understand why.
By James Fisher Published
-
A home of horticultural and architectural grandeur for sale near Banbury
Reception and bedrooms on the inside, garden rooms by Lanning Roper on the outside.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
22 charming country homes for sale, from £500k to £3m, as seen in Country Life
Our regular look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes everything from thatched cottages in the West Country to sprawling estates.
By Toby Keel Published