Five simply magical homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life

Looking like it's been pulled from the canvas of a Constable painting, this gorgeous 17th century home has been beautifully and sensitively renovated.

Dreamy architecture, a beautiful setting, plus tennis court, stables, woodland and more amid the seven acres.

The pictures say it all: West Country setting, Bond villain lair vibes — in a good way — and a wraparound terrace that looks like it belongs in a £50m house in Monaco. What a home.

Some 13 bedrooms in this sprawling and elegant home in the village of Corfe Mullen. The huge rooms, the delightful surroundings, the sweeping lawns and an incredibly pretty pool are among the many things that we love — what a place this would be to throw a summer party.

A house that sits in 50 acres of a valley so absurdly perfect you'd almost suspect it of being generated by AI — though no algorithm could ever create something this wonderful. The wisteria-clad house dates back half a millennium, yet is full of fun and whimsy inside, while there's also a separate cottage, a party barn and much more.

