Five simply magical homes for sale, from £1m to £10m, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to market via Country Life this week includes a stunning Georgian manor house near Dorchester.

This gorgeous house near Corfe Castle is for sale at £4.95m.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Hertfordshire — £975,000

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Looking like it's been pulled from the canvas of a Constable painting, this gorgeous 17th century home has been beautifully and sensitively renovated.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details.

Dorset — £3,750,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Dreamy architecture, a beautiful setting, plus tennis court, stables, woodland and more amid the seven acres.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Devon — £9.995 million

(Image credit: Savills)

The pictures say it all: West Country setting, Bond villain lair vibes — in a good way — and a wraparound terrace that looks like it belongs in a £50m house in Monaco. What a home.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details.

Dorset — £4.95 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Some 13 bedrooms in this sprawling and elegant home in the village of Corfe Mullen. The huge rooms, the delightful surroundings, the sweeping lawns and an incredibly pretty pool are among the many things that we love — what a place this would be to throw a summer party.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures.

Devon — £3.5 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A house that sits in 50 acres of a valley so absurdly perfect you'd almost suspect it of being generated by AI — though no algorithm could ever create something this wonderful. The wisteria-clad house dates back half a millennium, yet is full of fun and whimsy inside, while there's also a separate cottage, a party barn and much more.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details.

