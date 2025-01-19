Five beautiful country homes for sale from £1.8m to £7.95m, as seen in Country Life

From a Grade I-listed home in Dorset to an ivy-clad mansion that's ideal for commuters, this is our pick of the properties to be featured in Country Life over the past week.

Almost 40 acres in this seven-bedroom house, with lovely period features, vast rooms and over 13,000 sq ft in the main house alone.

With a location in the heart of the stockbroker belt between Sunningdale and Windlesham, this country house is in a beautful area with great schools, shops and restaurants, and with easy access to London and beyond.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

The work of Edwin Lutyens is the obvious influence for this five-bedroom home, built in 1919 in a village tucked deep in Hertfordshire countryside.

High ceilings and huge windows make it a light and airy home, while outside the charming garden — which is arranged in ‘rooms’ — features mature trees, well-stocked borders and a pretty terrace.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

The truly exquisite curved staircase, with a glass dome lighting it from above, could sell this house on its own, but there’s so much more to see in this four-bedroom home on the outskirts of Stevenage.

The ivy-clad rear elevation with the lawn stretching out in front of it makes is pure period drama stuff, while inside it’s light, beautiful and graceful.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sandford Orcas Manor, just four miles from Sherborne, is a rare find: a Grade I-listed house once described in Country Life as ‘one of the most charming manor houses in the West of England’.

Almost three centuries since it was last sold, this magnificent place really has to be seen.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

“

The ancient Hurlditch Court dates back half a milliennium, but has been cherished and updated both cosmetically and behind the scenes — so a biomass boiler and underfloor heating are present to keep it warm all winter.

The new additions don’t impact upon the charm, as Penny Churchill wrote in Country Life: ‘With oak panelling, stone mullioned windows and parquet floor, it’s a home which screams character and charm from every brick and tile.’

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.