Four absolutely glorious properties, as seen in Country Life

This week's collection of properties finds an irresistible stone-built house in Warwickshire and a 900-acre estate in Bedfordshire that is bursting with potential.

Superb commercial arable farm of 903 acres set in attractive rolling countryside, Grade II listed 5 bedroom farmhouse, 1,900 tonnes of grain storage, redundant farmstead with development potential (STP), sporting potential, additional land available to rent subject to separate negotiation.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Attractive farmhouse with scope for Improvement and a range of farm buildings. For sale by private treaty as a whole or in three lots.

For sale with Brown & Co. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed country house within the centre of this Saxon town. 5 reception rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, stables, stone outbuildings, garage and gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed family house set in a private position with ground source heating. The property includes 3 reception rooms, 5 en suite bedrooms, heated indoor pool with changing rooms, stables, oak frame barn, outbuildings, garaging, gardens and paddocks.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.