Four divine houses, as seen in Country Life

We look at the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so, including two incredibly special Gloucestershire country houses.
Gloucestershire – £1,450,000
Splendid Grade II-listed country residence with superb, far-reaching views. Around 6168 Sq. Ft., with self-contained flat and range of outbuildings with planning permission.
For sale with Andrew Grant. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £2,750,000
An impressive Grade II listed village house with land and views.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £4,000,000
A superb Listed Grade II Decimus Burton country villa with elegant principal accommodation and spectacular far-reaching views.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Sussex – £6,000,000
Impressive Tudor country house in riverside setting.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
