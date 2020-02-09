Four grand, beautiful homes plus a countryside barn ready for conversion, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up includes a barn ripe for conversion, a commuter's dream in Hertfordshire and a trio of homes in London.
Hertfordshire — £4,250,000
This exceptional Grade II listed barn conversion has featured in various leading interior and garden publications since its redevelopment. A home built to create a sanctuary which offers complete privacy whilst enjoying the changing English seasons. The property includes 6 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, gym, tennis court, swimming pool and double garage.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hackney, London — £2,000,000
A rare opportunity to acquire two adjoining buildings with considerable potential in the Town Hall Conservation Area.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Marylebone, London, — £4,950,000
Set on the fifth floor, this beautifully presented apartment benefits from superb natural light and west-facing views. 2 reception rooms, master bedroom with en suite shower room and dressing room, 2 further bedrooms (1 en suite), further shower room, lift access, 24 hour porterage.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Warwickshire — £1,000,000
Beautiful period barns within AONB with full planning permission to convert to a 4-bed family home with separate guest annex or office within Cart Barn. 2,632 sq ft, magnificent views, outbuildings and 3.5 acres of land.
For sale with G Herbert Banks. See more pictures and details about this property.
Marylebone, London — £3,950,000
This rare, lateral penthouse apartment boasts incredible views over London’s skyline and has direct lift access. Open-plan reception/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, master bedroom with en suite, 2 further bedrooms (1 en suite), further shower room, balcony, eaves storage.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.