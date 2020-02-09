Four grand, beautiful homes plus a countryside barn ready for conversion, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up includes a barn ripe for conversion, a commuter's dream in Hertfordshire and a trio of homes in London.

This exceptional Grade II listed barn conversion has featured in various leading interior and garden publications since its redevelopment. A home built to create a sanctuary which offers complete privacy whilst enjoying the changing English seasons. The property includes 6 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, gym, tennis court, swimming pool and double garage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rare opportunity to acquire two adjoining buildings with considerable potential in the Town Hall Conservation Area.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Set on the fifth floor, this beautifully presented apartment benefits from superb natural light and west-facing views. 2 reception rooms, master bedroom with en suite shower room and dressing room, 2 further bedrooms (1 en suite), further shower room, lift access, 24 hour porterage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful period barns within AONB with full planning permission to convert to a 4-bed family home with separate guest annex or office within Cart Barn. 2,632 sq ft, magnificent views, outbuildings and 3.5 acres of land.

For sale with G Herbert Banks. See more pictures and details about this property.

This rare, lateral penthouse apartment boasts incredible views over London’s skyline and has direct lift access. Open-plan reception/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, master bedroom with en suite, 2 further bedrooms (1 en suite), further shower room, balcony, eaves storage.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.