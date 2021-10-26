Five extraordinary homes for sale across the world, as seen in Country Life

If you're looking for an overseas home to escape from the chill of the season in Britain, we've picked out some wonderful homes across the world.

Elegant by day and striking by night, Tanama is a superb Oliver Messel-inspired villa located in the Endeavour foothills of Mustique.

An exquisitely designed Caribbean family home, the property has four generous bedroom suites, five bedrooms in all, and spacious reception rooms in two separate wings flanking the central Great Room.

On the far side of the pool, a state-of-the art pavilion features a wet bar and a marvellous outdoor dining area.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

This 5,000sq ft villa set in around five acres is one of the finest houses in the Pollensa area, offering total privacy and beautiful views.

The traditional country architecture gives the house lovely Balearic character, with a number of terraces and outdoor spaces connected together to make this the sort of home where you feel simply pottering about would be wonderfully relaxing.

There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and a guest house and studio as well as the main house.

For sale via Engel & Völkers — see more details.

Despite sitting discreetly in one of the most secluded areas of this outstanding resort, Villa Joy still manages to enjoy panoramic views out to the spectactular white crescent of sand at Rosewood Little Dix Bay on Virgin Gorda.

It has four majestic bedroom suites, spacious living and dining areas with high ceilings, which flow seamlessly into the lush tropical gardens outside and the dining pavilion next to the pool.

Owners have access to all the resort’s amenities, including one of the prettiest beaches anywhere in the world.

For sale with Coldwell Banker. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Perched upon a dramatic granite cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean on Mahé’s beautiful south-west coast, Villa Kokomo makes an outstanding autumn escape — weatherwise, October is the best time of year to visit.

Inside, the villa combines teak, granite and marble with exceptional finishes for a traditional feel. Seven bedroom suites are all connected by wooden walkways and the living areas include a Great Room, a large dining room, television snug and a fantastic chef’s kitchen.

The sun deck frames a 131ft-long infinity pool with incredible water views. Owners have access to all the Four Seasons resort facilities, including the popular rental pool.

For sale with Sphere Estates. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Surrounded by two acres of lush gardens on one of the most elevated spots on the Sandy Lane Estate, the impressive Villa Aurora sits on the island’s platinum coast, close to the beach and the amenities at Holetown.

With five bedroom suites on the ground floor, a principal suite upstairs and a seventh bedroom on the lower ground level, the accommodation is flexible and the generous open-plan living spaces offer views over the pool, deck and gardens.

Outside are a dining gazebo, a large open deck and a tennis court. The villa also comes with a highly-coveted and extremely rare private beach cabana.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

