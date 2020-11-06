Four perfect pieds-a-terre, from a flat on the banks of the Avon to staggering apartments fit for millionaires

James Fisher and Toby Keel pick out some of the finest flats for sale, from £325k to £2.75m.

A flat right on the harbourside in the centre of Bristol, with two bedrooms and underground parking.

It’s in a modern block on Spike Island with the Wapping Wharf Cargo development and SS Great Britain in walking distance.

The city centre is easily accessible with a short ferry hop over the river.

For sale with Nexa Bristol. See more pictures and details about this property.

You could scarcely get more central than this flat that is a literal stone’s throw from Westminster Abbey.

It’s a three-bedroom flat of almost 2,000sq ft which sits in a handsome red brick building and looks across to St John’s church.

The block also has underground parking for two cars, 24-hour porterage and residents’ communal garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

It may be in Clerkenwell, but this flat in Summers Street would feel at home in the rooftops of New York.

Designed by Piers Gough in the ‘loft apartment’ tradition in 1993, this two-bedroom home offers double-height ceilings, exposed brickwork and Crittall windows over two floors and 875sq ft of living space.

An open-plan and ‘industrial’ aesthetic permeates throughout.

For sale with Hamptons International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Hot Bath Street’ — surely the finest address anyone could hope for in the historic spa town, and the famous baths are literally along the road from this flat.

There are modern touches — a curved wall and underfloor heating, for example — as well as a bedroom, living space and… er, that’s almost it.

Almost it, but not quite, for this is a flat with an unusual extra: a detached spare room, accessed from the other side of the communal hallway — an ideal spare room and home office rolled into one.

For sale with Andrews. See more pictures and details about this property.

This really is something special, and Savills use the phrase ‘awe-inspiring’ quite rightly: it’s a renovation of a former javelin factory on Water Street, in the heart of the city.

There are three separate living spaces, plenty of retained character features and almost 9,000 sq ft of space.

Among the wonders are a 25-seat cinema, bridges and balconies and even a winter garden. Stunning.

For sale with Saviills. See more pictures and details about this property.