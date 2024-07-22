Four spectacular island homes in Jersey, from £3.5m to £16m

For the high rollers, Jersey has always offered incredible homes. Holly Kirkwood picks out four which are currently up for sale.

With vistas across the golden sands of Ouaisne and St Brelade’s Bay, Le Val Lodge is a substantial coastal residence offering seven generous reception rooms, a modern open-plan kitchen, a study and a wine cellar, seven luxurious bedroom suites and seven bathrooms.

The gardens are a private haven offering terrific views out to sea, as well as a tennis court, an infinity pool and expansive south-facing terraces.

For sale via Living Room and Knight Frank at £16.25m

Sycamore Cottage is an idyllic family property that has been elegantly extended. Inside, the house has charming period details, including exposed granite walls, original fireplaces and wood beams.

The ground floor includes a pretty breakfast kitchen, two bedrooms and three reception rooms and large bifolding doors that lead out onto an expansive terrace. Upstairs are two further bedrooms. Outside is an adventure playground and a natural freshwater pool.

For sale at £3.55m via Broadlands — www.broadlandsjersey.com; Fine & Country Jersey — www.fineandcountry.je; Gaudin & Co — www.gaudin.je; Hunt Estates — www.huntestates.com

A beautiful period farmhouse that has been fully renovated, Maupertuis Farm now enjoys a formal dining room, a modern kitchen, a sitting room and another handsome living room on the ground floor. Upstairs, a private study benefits from a balcony, which overlooks the pool, and seven bedrooms include a spacious primary suite with his-and-hers bathrooms.

Outside, a swimming pool and pool house can be found, complete with gym and sauna. The grounds also feature a tennis court, stables and a charming orchard. Situated next to La Mare Vineyards, the property is well-positioned for northern cliff-path walks and the village of St Mary. Some 15 vergées (about 6½ acres) of fields surround the property and are currently leased to a local farmer.

For sale via Broadlands — www.broadlandsjersey.com; and Savills — www.savills.com

The Assembly Rooms is a modernised four-bedroom property in the heart of St Aubin offering state-of-the-art living overlooking the harbour. Open-plan living spaces on the first floor are all designed around the magnificent water views and include a kitchen, sitting room and a pretty inner courtyard.

The garage, which has space for six cars, sits on the ground floor with the gym and a fully stocked wine store.

For sale at £4.65m via Broadlands — www.broadlandsjersey.com; Fine & Country Jersey — www.fineandcountry.je; Gaudin & Co — www.gaudin.je; Knight Frank — www.knightfrank.com); and Savills www.savills.com.