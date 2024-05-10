Georgian, Victorian or Edwardian? The most popular period property styles revealed

Whether it's a manor house in the country or a terraced house in the city, it's Victorian homes that have the most pulling power. Here are the other architectural eras that are capturing buyers’ attention.

The charm and character of a period property is hard to resist, as many, many readers of Country Life will tell you. But when it comes to the crunch, which style is the most desirable?

Crunch the numbers and it turns out to be Victorian homes that reign supreme: they are the most searched-for period property style, according to figures from the propety portal Rightmove.

It’s not hard to see why. Victorian homes are spacious, with big windows and high ceilings. They’re big on design features. Think majestic fireplaces, eye-catching tiled floors, pretty ceiling roses and delicate cornicing. And they have a reputation for being well-built.

It’s easy to see why. Victorian homes tend to be spacious, with big windows and high ceilings. They’re big on design features: think majestic fireplaces, eye-catching tiled floors, pretty ceiling roses and delicate cornicing. And they have a reputation for being well-built.

But perhaps most of all, there’s lots of them around. From big manor houses and rectories in the countryside, to terraced houses and converted industrial buildings in cities, buyers are not short on choice. The comparison with Georgian homes is obvious; relatively few remain, those that do are often larger, more remote and more expensive, and so in terms of pure search numbers, it’s no surprise that people are seeking a house type that is more readily available and affordable.

None of that is to take anything away from Victorian homes, of course.

‘Victorian homes remain particularly popular, characterised by their historic charm, solid construction, and spacious interiors,’ explains Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister.

‘You’ll often find Victorian houses in some of the most desirable locations which include convenient access to schools and transport links.’ Who could argue with that?

Georgian homes are the second most searched-for style. Look no further than those picture-perfect rows of townhouses in the likes of Bath, Bristol, London, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Edinburgh. So grand and so elegant, with their symmetry and sash windows.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, points out that, post-pandemic, there was a slight spike in interest for Georgian properties as ‘buyers were driven to find a house style that has a reputation for being more spacious and could accommodate a home office more easily’.

In third place are Edwardian homes, typically roomier and lighter than previous architectural eras. Suburban areas and commuter villages in particular often have plentiful examples of this type of period property.

Tudor homes, famed for their oak timber details, are the fourth most-searched for period property style.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Regency era. A Regency home is likely to fall into the ‘in your wildest dreams’ category for most people. In other words, they’re well above the average buyer’s price point. But in all honesty, if money was no object, who wouldn’t want a classic Regency home?

Whatever their era, period properties have long held a special place in our hearts. So it’s no surprise that the words ‘character’ and ‘period’ both make it into Rightmove’s top 20 most searched-for keywords this year.

The likes of Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and The Tudors have no doubt reminded people of the charm of a period property. But have these buyers ever had to foot the bills for a large period property? They’re not cheap to run, to put it mildly. That’s the price you pay for starring in your own period drama.