Gorgeous interiors and plenty of style make this sweet three bed end of terrace cottage in Buckinghamshire completely irresistible

We could all take some interior inspiration from the lovely Old Ford Cottage in the village of Bierton.

Award-winning interior designer Charlotte Moss said ‘there are two things that make a room timeless: a sense of history and a piece of furniture.’

So at Old Ford Cottage, where history blends so incredibly seamlessly with the interiors, you know you’re in for a treat. The delightful cottage is currently on the market via Michael Graham at a guide price of £650,000.

Almost everyday I declare ‘no, this, is my dream house’ whilst looking through property search engines. Some are beautifully redesigned grand affairs with spiral staircases and marble additions.

Others have rustic kitchens and glorious gardens with an outdoor pool that makes even the dreariest of English summer days feel like you’re in the south of France.

There are a select few though, like Old Ford Cottage, which have — and I hate to overuse this word (but will do anyway) — so much charm, that it makes them irresistible.

Is it the heavily Wisteria clad façade that decorates the majority of the outside of this end of terrace house? Certainly. I (like just about everyone else I know) develop a severe case of ‘Wisteria hysteria’ in early Spring.

But it’s more than that.

It is the exposed brick work in the bathroom that juxtaposes the blue tiles which creates the sense of history piercing modern life. The exposed ceiling timbers in the sitting room painted the same neutral tone to the rest of the room, so that the space gives off a warm and inviting glow.

It’s the large stone inglenook fireplace in the dining room that stands so prominently against the remaining exposed stone wall and grainy beams that you can almost hear the crackling of the fire, if you imagine hard enough.

The cottage is believed to predate 1635 and was once the blacksmiths cottage (hence the name). The front of the house is enclosed behind a shrub-lined fence with gravel. The large double garage is located just off to the side.

Downstairs are three equally-proportioned reception rooms, and a kitchen breakfast room that leads through to the utility room (both of which have pillowed French flagstone flooring). Upstairs, the spacious master suite with dual aspect windows and two further bedrooms and family bathroom can be found.

Naturally, the gardens are glorious in that English country garden un-refined sort of way and there’ll be crumbles and preserves galore come Autumn with fruits from the fig, apple, plum, greengage, quince and cherry trees.

Old Ford Cottage is currently on the market via Michael Graham at a guide price of £650,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bierton: What you need to know

Location: In Buckinghamshire, about a mile north east of Aylesbury. Main line rail services run from Aylesbury — which run into Marylebone, London, Stoke Mandeville (approximately 3 miles) and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (just over 3 miles).

Atmosphere: The thriving village has a strong local community and benefits from several local pubs, a sports centre and playing field, a village hall and church.

Things to do: Historic Aylesbury is home to a number of Jacobean, Tudor and Georgian buildings, as well as a 13th century church. Visit the Bucks County Museum and see Roald Dahl’s children’s gallery. Waddesdon Manor and its gardens are located just outside the town and are open to the public.

Schools: St Louis Catholic Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Bierton Church of England Combined School and Broughton Community School both received ‘good’ ratings. Aylesbury Grammar School, Aylesbury High School and Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School are all well-regarded secondary options.

