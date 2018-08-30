Handsome country house set on over 18 acres, complete with a famous state of the art equine facility

The estate includes the yard used by Oliver Sherwood, where he trained the winner of the 2015 Grand National among other victors.

Crisis? What crisis? In a stellar Flat-racing season – which has seen Jessica Harrington, doyenne of Irish trainers, blaze a trail on the international stage with flying filly Alpha Centauri and rookie trainer Archie Watson establish himself as the young master of legendary Saxon Gate at Upper Lambourn with his first Royal Ascot winner, Soldier’s Call – the main problem facing ambitious new entrants to the game is finding the right property, says Rob Fanshawe of search agents Property Vision.

‘Right now, Lambourn is the place to be. Britain’s second-largest training centre, after Newmarket, is buzzing with young people who have trained and travelled throughout the global world of international racing.

They radiate energy and enthusiasm and newcomers to the ranks of racehorse owners just want to be part of it. As a result, Lambourn is full, with only one major racing yard currently on the market,’ he reveals.

That is the elegant, Georgian Rhonehurst at Upper Lambourn, which sits in 18½ acres of landscaped gardens, state-of-the-art training facilities and paddocks, with direct access to Lambourn’s famous grass and all-weather gallops.

Now on offer through Windsor Clive International and Savills in Newbury at a guide price of £3.5 million, Rhonehurst has been the training base of Grand National-winning jumps trainer Oliver Sherwood, who bought the entire complex in 1984, before selling to the present owners in 2002 and leasing back the training yard and facilities.

The Berkshire property comprises the handsome brick-and-flint Rhonehurst House, a classic 8,500sq ft six-bedroom country house set at the end of a long drive, overlooking gardens laid mainly to lawn with herbaceous borders and lined with a row of limes.

The immaculate training yard includes two cottages, a five-bedroom hostel, 66 boxes in three yards, an equine pool barn, a covered horse-walker and 13 fenced paddocks.

The total rental income from the two cottages and the stable yard is about £70,000 a year and, with Mr Sherwood keen to continue training at Rhonehurst, a shrewd purchaser could do a lot worse than maintain the status quo.

Rhonehurst House is on the market through Windsor Clive International and Savills at a guide price of £3.5 million. See more information and pictures here.