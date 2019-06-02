An historic Deanery on the market for the first time in 800 years, plus 13 more homes as seen in Country Life

Our weekly round-up has some wonderful options starting from £795,000.

Residential farm with established income on the Buckhinghamshire/Northamptonshire border.4 bedroom farmhouse, 3 bedroom barn conversion (subject to AOC), farm buildings, rental income and development opportunities (STP), parkland setting and pasture.

This handsome Edwardian villa is spectacularly positioned on Coverack’s harbour peninsula enabling glorious sea, beach and coastal views to front and rear, from all its rooms. Set over three floors this outstandingly spacious and elegant five-bedroom, three reception room home blends style, originality and great comfort, complete with large beach facing sun terraces and parking space, making it one of the villages’ most desirable and uplifting properties, superb as a permanent home, for holiday or letting investment.

An immaculate Grade II listed farmhouse with 4 reception rooms, master bedroom suite, 4 further bedrooms, outbuildings, swimming pool and tennis court. 7 guest properties including 2 bedroom cottage, 3 bedroom barn, 1950’s Airstream and 4 Cedar Yurts with wood-fired hot tubs. About 20 acres

A handsome period farmhouse with far reaching views over the Blackmore Vale.

Grade II* listed and built circa 1750, this elegant and prominent townhouse has excellent accommodation just moments from the town centre. 5 reception rooms, including a fine reception hall with Chinese Chippendale style staircase, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and walled gardens.

Beautiful Grade II* listed 6 bedroom country house, close to Bridport & the Coast. Enchanting gardens with a lake. Detached 3 bedroom cottage. Stabling. Garaging, and modern barn. All ring fenced by pastureland.

Charming Grade II* listed house in a private and peaceful setting just minutes’ drive from Wimborne Minster. 5 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 bedroom annexe, beautiful gardens with tennis court and garaging for 5 cars. Leasehold, approximately 99 years remaining. About 2.24 acres

Handsome farmhouse, converted barn and outbuildings in glorious Blackmore Vale country. 3 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 bedroom converted barn, excellent range of traditional and modern outbuildings, tennis court and garaging, river frontage. About 29 acres

Exceptional country property close to St Andrews. Commanding breath-taking panoramic views out over the Firth of Forth and beyond, NorthCassingray House is an outstanding country property quietly positioned in a lovely secluded rural setting with a generous garden.

For the first time, The Old Deanery in Wells has been brought to market. It is both majestic and historic and has borne witness to a rich history that dates back almost 800 years. It is magnificently positioned in the centre of Wells overlooking “the Green” with un-rivalled views of the Cathedral itself.

A rare opportunity to acquire a fine country estate in need of modernisation. 4 reception rooms, 13 bedrooms,6 bathrooms, workshop, swimming pool, 6 car garage, gardens, lodge house available via separate negotiation.

A part Georgian country house with a rich history. 7 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, annexe, detached barn, garaging, green house, stables, swimming pool and formal gardens.

Designed by the renowned Bath based architects Watson Bertram & Fell, Elcombe Farm is a wonderful family home with outstanding views over its own surrounding land. Offering all the charm of a period house but with the comforts of 21st century living, the property includes 3 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. About 125 acres

Ring-fenced private amenity estate located in the New Forest, including a Grade II listed country house, 2 ancillary cottages, traditional farm buildings, productive arable land and woodland, family shoot and in hand tree nursery which provides a secondary income stream. About 260 acres

