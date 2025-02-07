A fairytale castle peeking above the treetops of Cumbria is for sale at just £2 million
Augill Castle has a wonderful backstory and a lifestyle business attached. .Annunciata Elwes tells more.
Britain is full of fabulous castles, and we at Country Life love them — particularly our Architectural Editor John Goodall, the man who literally wrote the book on castles (he even called it 'Castles').
Some are grand and impressive; some are crumbling ruins; and some look just like the sort of fantasy creations you saw in picture books about the Knights of the Round Table. Augill Castle is one of latter — and the good news is that it's looking for a new owner, with an asking price of a reasonable-sounding £2 million.
It's particularly reasonable-sounding because — as Cosmo Linzee Gordon explained a while ago — many castles have winds howling through the corridors and water pouring through the roof. Sometimes even when it's not raining.
Augill is different; it's a place that's in good nick. Very good nick indeed; in fact, it's currently an award-winning boutique hotel near Kirkby Stephen that can be hired out for weddings and other events. As you might have guessed, this isn't a medieval castle that was built for warfare or conquest, but rather a Victorian Gothic folly. The only boiling oil you'll find in this castle is carefully managed by the catering team in the well-equipped kitchens.
While it's currently a business, Augill Castle would absolutely make a dream country house, subject to the necessary permissions, as it's large, but not so big that you and your family would feel ridiculous kicking around in a 400-room palace.
There are seven en-suite bedrooms in the main house and a range of formal and informal reception rooms, including a Music Room — a space which, in its hospitality guise, is used as a 46-cover restaurant) with an Arts-and-Crafts fireplace.
The library leads out onto a terrace and the hotel’s bar is located in the conservatory. Five separate garden suites and estate houses provide a further six bedrooms. Grounds, including a tennis court, parking for 30 cars and a playground, extend to 10 acres.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Augill Castle is for sale via Knight Frank at £2 million — see more details and pictures.
-
-
‘The original plan was just to buy a Land Rover and go on a trip’: Why Tati Reed and a battered Land Rover might be the only honest thing on the internet
The secret to gaining 450,000 followers in less than two years might just be breaking down a lot in an old Defender.
By James Fisher Published
-
Isabel Bannerman: The year’s first and most abundantly cheery, uplifting and undemanding of winter flowers
Cyclamen coum is one of the plants that lights up our gardens at this time of year.
By Isabel Bannerman Published
-
A Paragraph 80 house hidden in the rich woodlands of Wadebridge
By its very definition, Trehytte will be a five-bedroom home of 'exceptional quality' built to the 'highest architectural standards'. It could be yours.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Interiors that inspire in a four-bedroom cottage in Hertfordshire
Come for the Grade II-listed family home an hour from Central London, stay for the interior-design inspiration.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
Dawn Chorus: The world's highest property has a fittingly sky-high price
Our daily round-up of news includes a flat that's 2,500 ft above the ground, our stop-you-in-your-tracks picture of the day, a chance to see two of Country Life's best-loved experts, and news about our Quiz of the Day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A Georgian vicarage that blends idyllic seclusion, village life and a simple commute to the City
The Old Rectory in Hawkhurst, Kent, is a delightful home inside and out. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The green Gable House: A family home in Hampshire that even we can't believe is only 15 years old
If the house isn't quite right, don't be afraid to build something new. The Gable House in Ashford Hill is a glorious example of a new home that looks like it's always been there.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Best country houses for sale this week
From a vast Shropshire masterpiece to an idyllic West Country farmhouse, here's our pick of the best property for sale this week.
By Country Life Published
-
Ten stunning character properties for sale at under £400,000
From thatched cottages near the beaches of Devon and Cornwall to a barn conversion in Kent and a wonderful getaway in Snowdonia, here's our pick of the best character cottages and character homes for sale.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The Brontës original family home has come up for sale with a £380,000 price tag
The Revd Patrick Brontë's former home has come on to the market, where he and his wife lived in their early years before having their children Charlotte, Emily, Anne and Branwell.
By Toby Keel Published