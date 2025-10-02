A Norman Keep and castle for sale in the rolling hills of the Lake District, which was once owned by Richard II
Appleby Castle has hosted battle re-enactments, falconry displays, offers 22 bedrooms and is up for auction.
What are the questions you should ask yourself when buying a castle? For me it would be a mix of complex and simple ones. Simple ones would be questions such as: ‘Does the roof leak?’ or ‘how much does it cost to heat’ or ‘is there decent water pressure in the showers’?
More complex, but in my opinion equally important, questions to consider would be: ‘How castle-y does it look?’, ‘Is it one of only three complete and intact Norman Keeps in the UK, built in around 1100 and continuously occupied?’ and ‘Would it make a suitable location for the hit tv show, The Traitors?’.
Very important questions, I think you would agree. While I can’t comment on the status of the roof, heating bills (although I would guess the answer is: quite a bit) or water pressure, there’s no doubt Appleby Castle in Cumbria answers the other three questions with an emphatic yes. Up for auction with Knight Frank on October 30, at a guide price of £5.5 million.
There’s much to love about Appleby Castle. It offers 22 bedrooms in total, as well as three self-contained holiday cottages. There are two ‘great halls’, for one’s banquets. A commercial kitchen, library, billiard room, gym/spa and wine cellar. Don’t forget fishing rights on the River Eden, the tennis court, and the bee house, as well as 25 acres of parkland.
Looking through the particulars, it’s clear that this residence is currently used as an events space, for those who enjoy cosplaying medieval life. The interiors are achingly period, with lots of bits of armour about, four-poster beds, big fires, wooden panels and exposed brick or stone walls. Per Knight Frank, it hosted everything from weddings, conferences and school visits, to classic car rallies, battle re-enactments, concerts and falconry displays. You better believe that I was to take the keys of Appleby, there would be plenty of falconry and battle re-enactments.
Could you also use it for the Traitors? Absolutely, should the current owners of Ardross Castle decide they don't want Claudia on the lawn anymore, this place would be as good as any.
Combine all of those glorious amenities with a storied history, and surely you have a winner. It boasts a distinguished lineage of owners, including Henry II, Richard the Lionheart, Richard II and Lady Anne Clifford. It can even trace its origins to Roman times. Plus, and this is crucial, it looks and feels like a proper castle.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Appleby Castle is for sale via auction with Knight Frank. For more details and pictures, click here. Falcons not included.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
-
-
It's Miller time: Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 2, 2025
Ryder Cup records and Strictly Come Whingeing
By Country Life Published
-
'There is only a handful of fruit trees I’d grow for their non-edible charms — quince is one'
A versatile fruit that's superb in jams and with booze, quince also doesn't make you work too hard for all that pleasure.
By Mark Diacono Published
-
This country estate is peaceful, spacious and elegant... just please don't ask us how to pronounce it
In the heart of Wales's beautiful Irfon Valley, The Cefnllysgwynne Estate is seeking a new owner.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A Dartmoor home with one rather unusual catch: King Charles III has the right to come along and fish in your stream
The Brimpstead Estate is a home in one of the most beautiful parts of Devon that has everything — including a very famous former owner. Toby Keel explains more.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A Georgian country house that's immaculate, unlisted and surrounded by 21 unspoilt acres of Somerset
Finding a grand, 220-year-old home that's unlisted in a wonderful location is cause for celebration. Penny Churchill looks at Werescote, on the Devon-Somerset border.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A country house escape where 'legend has it that Shakespeare came to stay' while writing The Tempest
Standen House on the Isle of Wight isn't just a grand country home — it's a grand country home that has a claim to have hosted the most famous playwright in history. Could it really be true?
By Toby Keel Published
-
A vicarage designed by one of Queen Victoria's favourite architects, exquisitely refurbished to keep every ounce of original character — and even a few cracks and crumbles
Just down the road from Soho Farmhouse, and under 20 miles from central Oxford, this home designed by George Gilbert Scott is a joy.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The blissful waterside home for sale that hosted the iconic 'Surrealists in Cornwall' party, where Man Ray, Lee Miller and Henry Moore let down their hair
The wonderful Lambe Creek House was the setting for a bohemian gathering of some of the most creative minds of the 1920s and 1930s. Today, it's up for sale; Penny Churchill tells is story.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
'You simply would not move unless you had to': All the rumours about what The Budget could do to the property market in Britain — and what they'd mean for buyers and sellers
Months of speculation about a shake-up for property taxes has been taking its toll on the housing market in Britain. Annabel Dixon outlines the proposals which have been doing the rounds, and asks experts for their analysis.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A spectacular green oasis that offers a slice of country life in the very heart of one of the busiest places in London
Among the roads, rail and conference centres of Earls Court, there's a charming terrace where you can find homes that offer wonderful surprises — and they don't get much more wonderful than this one.
By Toby Keel Published