A Lake District escape with views that will make you feel like the king of all you can see
Mellguards, sitting above The many guest rooms and dual staircases also make this property perfect for people who love to host, but tire of their guests quickly.
Do you remember Yurtle the Turtle? A Dr. Seuss creation who believed himself to be the king of all he could see? Well, he would be absolutely snapping at the prospect of purchasing this property.
Mellguards in Howtown, near Penrith in the northern Lake District, is on the market at £1.75 million with Blenkin & Co and the five-bedroom home’s lofty location means it comes with impressive, uninterrupted views across Ullswater and the Fusedale Valley.
Formerly two 18th-century cottages, the house retains many period features, including exposed beams, solid oak doors and flagstone floors in its 3,600sq ft interior.
It also comes with three bathrooms and ample grounds that feature a long tree-lined drive, giving the property a grand feel. Its private location makes Mellguards ideal for anyone seeking a peaceful home and an elegant stone feature makes the gardens particularly of note.
Inside, the drawing room has dual fireplaces with Honister slate hearths, perfect if you’d appreciate the sight of a crackling fire, whichever way you faced, while nose deep in a good book.
For hosting, two staircases to the first floor provide plenty of space from your guests, should they become tiresome during their stay, and five generous double bedrooms means it would be easy to avoid them completely, by darting into each empty one for an escape, if necessary.
There is also a cast-iron bath in the master bedroom for submerging yourself in once you’d finally seen the back of them, while you surveyed the magnificent views outside your window. Enough to satisfy even the most power-hungry turtle.
Mellguards is for sale with Blenkin & Co for offers in excess of £1.75 million — see more details.
Lotte is Country Life's digital writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
