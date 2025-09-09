A Lake District escape with views that will make you feel like the king of all you can see

Do you remember Yurtle the Turtle? A Dr. Seuss creation who believed himself to be the king of all he could see? Well, he would be absolutely snapping at the prospect of purchasing this property.

Mellguards in Howtown, near Penrith in the northern Lake District, is on the market at £1.75 million with Blenkin & Co and the five-bedroom home’s lofty location means it comes with impressive, uninterrupted views across Ullswater and the Fusedale Valley.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Every window seems to have a breathtaking view. (Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Formerly two 18th-century cottages, the house retains many period features, including exposed beams, solid oak doors and flagstone floors in its 3,600sq ft interior.

It also comes with three bathrooms and ample grounds that feature a long tree-lined drive, giving the property a grand feel. Its private location makes Mellguards ideal for anyone seeking a peaceful home and an elegant stone feature makes the gardens particularly of note.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

Inside, the drawing room has dual fireplaces with Honister slate hearths, perfect if you’d appreciate the sight of a crackling fire, whichever way you faced, while nose deep in a good book.

Image 1 of 3 When you're finally tired of looking out of the windows, you'll find that the house is rather nice inside as well. (Image credit: Blenkin & Co ) (Image credit: Blenkin & Co ) (Image credit: Blenkin & Co )

For hosting, two staircases to the first floor provide plenty of space from your guests, should they become tiresome during their stay, and five generous double bedrooms means it would be easy to avoid them completely, by darting into each empty one for an escape, if necessary.

There is also a cast-iron bath in the master bedroom for submerging yourself in once you’d finally seen the back of them, while you surveyed the magnificent views outside your window. Enough to satisfy even the most power-hungry turtle.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mellguards is for sale with Blenkin & Co for offers in excess of £1.75 million — see more details.