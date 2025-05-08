A seven bedroom Buckinghamshire rectory that might be a little haunted

There is an unwritten rule when writing about homes for sale and it is that you should not say if they are haunted. There are lots of houses out there that look haunted. They are usually close to churches, or have histories that would lend themselves to the supernatural. The implication is usually there, that a ghost might be present, but its considered rude to actually point it out.

Not so with the Old Rectory in Sherington, Buckinghamshire. We are told in no uncertain terms by the vendor that it is A) haunted and B) they would like us to tell you about it. So there you have it. It is for sale with Michael Graham for £2.5 million.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

You will have to read on for more information about the Lady in the Hood, because, frankly, there are more interesting things to do with Old Rectory that we must cover first. The property offers seven bedrooms, and is listed Grade II. It was built in 1607 by the Rev John Martin and despite later additions, retains plenty of its period charm.

Let us look around. Let us enjoy the many wood-panneled rooms and stone fireplaces. Let us rejoice in the exposed beams and the brickwork. We must take comfort in the modern farmhouse style kitchen with island. We will revel in the two acres of gardens and ancillary outbuildings, which have been given planning permission to be turned into a separate property, but are now apparently home to some geese.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Michael Graham) (Image credit: Michael Graham) (Image credit: Michael Graham) (Image credit: Michael Graham) (Image credit: Michael Graham) (Image credit: Michael Graham) (Image credit: Michael Graham)

The highlight of the home is clearly the entrance hall. Not one to be content with the grand sweeping staircase, there is also a galleried landing on the first floor, which as we know is a Country Life favourite. I am astounded by the beauty of the ceiling with its plaster rosettes and fleurs-de-lys. It is impossible not to be impressed by the character of The Old Rectory and, if all that wasn’t enough, it is within walking distance to the amenities of Sherington itself.

Now back to the Lady in the Hood. She is, first and foremost, a nice ghost I am told. Let that be a comfort. There is reputedly a secret passage from the home to the church, which I imagine is how she keeps on getting in. She was a villager who laid to rest in the church yard, but is now keen on going for a wander. She moves keys, she confuses workmen, but the biggest issue is when the vendor’s wife mistook her for ‘another woman’.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

What does she want? It's always hard to say with ghosts. But I imagine the answer is simply just companionship. It must be lonely.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A characterful house, full of characters. Some from this world, some from the next.

The Old Rectory is for sale with Michael Graham for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.