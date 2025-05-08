A seven bedroom Buckinghamshire rectory that might be a little haunted
Grade II-listed the Old Rectory is a home of astounding charm and beauty, and comes with a friendly visitor.
There is an unwritten rule when writing about homes for sale and it is that you should not say if they are haunted. There are lots of houses out there that look haunted. They are usually close to churches, or have histories that would lend themselves to the supernatural. The implication is usually there, that a ghost might be present, but its considered rude to actually point it out.
Not so with the Old Rectory in Sherington, Buckinghamshire. We are told in no uncertain terms by the vendor that it is A) haunted and B) they would like us to tell you about it. So there you have it. It is for sale with Michael Graham for £2.5 million.
You will have to read on for more information about the Lady in the Hood, because, frankly, there are more interesting things to do with Old Rectory that we must cover first. The property offers seven bedrooms, and is listed Grade II. It was built in 1607 by the Rev John Martin and despite later additions, retains plenty of its period charm.
Let us look around. Let us enjoy the many wood-panneled rooms and stone fireplaces. Let us rejoice in the exposed beams and the brickwork. We must take comfort in the modern farmhouse style kitchen with island. We will revel in the two acres of gardens and ancillary outbuildings, which have been given planning permission to be turned into a separate property, but are now apparently home to some geese.
The highlight of the home is clearly the entrance hall. Not one to be content with the grand sweeping staircase, there is also a galleried landing on the first floor, which as we know is a Country Life favourite. I am astounded by the beauty of the ceiling with its plaster rosettes and fleurs-de-lys. It is impossible not to be impressed by the character of The Old Rectory and, if all that wasn’t enough, it is within walking distance to the amenities of Sherington itself.
Now back to the Lady in the Hood. She is, first and foremost, a nice ghost I am told. Let that be a comfort. There is reputedly a secret passage from the home to the church, which I imagine is how she keeps on getting in. She was a villager who laid to rest in the church yard, but is now keen on going for a wander. She moves keys, she confuses workmen, but the biggest issue is when the vendor’s wife mistook her for ‘another woman’.
What does she want? It's always hard to say with ghosts. But I imagine the answer is simply just companionship. It must be lonely.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A characterful house, full of characters. Some from this world, some from the next.
The Old Rectory is for sale with Michael Graham for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
Bye bye hamper, hello hot sauce: Fortnum & Mason return to their roots with a new collection of ingredients and cookware
With products sourced from around the world, the department store's new ingredients and cookware collection is making something of a splash.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
Sheep-herding dogs, The Archers and Sir David Attenborough: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 8, 2025
Thursday's Quiz of the Day features dogs, David (Attenborough) and radio drama.
By Country Life Published
-
Over the Hills and Far Away: Robert Plant's Welsh hideaway is up for sale
Other notable residents of The Argoed in the Wye Valley include George Bernard Shaw and Beatrice Webb.
By James Fisher Published
-
Period charm and contemporary tastes collide in an eight-bedroom listed home in Durham
Morton House is a rare example of a home where you can have the best of both worlds.
By James Fisher Published
-
A charmingly unspoilt 17th century farmhouse for sale in the Cotswolds' 'Golden Triangle'
Finstock Manor was once part of the Cornbury Park Estate and is now an elegant family home.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Tasburgh Hall: From a Buddhist centre to a seven-bedroom family home in 23 acres
The property, in Norfolk, was once four separate apartments, but has been lovingly re-stitched back together.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Old homes in new lights: A look at contemporary property photography
Attention is at a premium. Having the right image that will draw the maximum number of buyers has never been more important.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
Five outstanding properties, from 3,000 acres in Wales to Robert Plant's old home, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
By James Fisher Published
-
A villa from paradise on Koh Samui where the pool might be bigger than the house
Situated on the Samujana Estate, a filming location for the White Lotus, Villa 24 has got it all
By James Fisher Published
-
A six bedroom Grade II-listed hall set in eight acres of serene grounds in Norfolk
Brandiston Hall can trace its origins to the 17th century, but has been sensitively refurbished by its current owners.
By Penny Churchill Published