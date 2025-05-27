An enchanting waterside home overlooking one of Cornwall's most charming coves
Tregwyn looks like something out of a film set, and it could be yours.
For an island that is inherently quite small, there sure is a lot of stuff in the UK. It’s pretty amazing, when you think about it, that you can go from the flat fields of Suffolk to the harsh mountains of the Highlands in a single day. And, from there, to the cliffs and coves of Cornwall in another 10 hours or so.
There is something enchanting about the cove. It’s one of those words that sounds exactly like it should, such as ‘parched’, ‘rasp’ or ‘drench’. When I hear the word cove, I can instantly hear the gulls squawking overhead, smell the salt and see the Atlantic ocean stretching out from the cliffs underneath my feet. I would like to live in a house by a cove. A house such as Tregwyn.
For sale with John Bray Estates for £1.5 million, Tregwyn is one of those homes that I could look at for hours. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a small garden and plenty of parking, you will want for nothing.
But that’s not the point is it? The point is the views, and the situation. Parked on the edge of a hill overlooking the natural harbour of Port Quin and 50 yards from the Southwest Coast Path. I mean just look at it.
The accommodation is arranged over two floors, and features a vast reception/dining room that occupies most of the ground floor, which is complemented by a sun room, a galley-style kitchen and a snug. There is also a single bedroom, which could be converted into a home office, if doing emails and not enjoying the views was your kind of thing. Three further bedrooms occupy the first floor.
Port Quin itself is a small hamlet that was once a fishing village. Equidistant between Port Isaac and Polzeath, the property occupies one of the finest locations of the north Cornwall coast and, indeed, one of the finest locations in the British Isles.
As mentioned, there is a lot of ‘stuff’ on this small island. This might be some of the best of it.
Tregwyn is for sale with John Bray Estates for £1.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
