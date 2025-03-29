If heaven is on earth, it might be in this home with a converted chapel that is now a swimming pool

If hell is other people, as Jean-Paul Sartre once said, then heaven is surely a swimming pool in a church. It is not often that we cover properties that are part of a private estate, but when you see a pulpit transformed into a hot tub, then we have to act.

The property is 5 Wood Barton Town House, an ‘extraordinary gem’ set in an 80-acre private estate. It is for sale with Fine & Country for £875,000.

With four bedrooms set over three floors, the property blends historic elegance and contemporary design. I am a fan of the split first floor, with an open-plan dining/sitting room and a vast kitchen/breakfast room. There is also an office. Four bedrooms make up the second floor.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country) (Image credit: Fine & Country)

The unit is part of a converted monastery, constructed by Trappist Monks in the 1900s. As well as the glorious swimming pool complex, set within the former chapel, the estate also offers ‘relaxing lounges’, two gyms, tennis court, and exclusive fishing rights on the River Avon.

But where is it? A good question. It is near Kingsbridge, in Devon, which has lots of amenities and is very near the sea. But enough about all that, let’s look at some more pictures of the swimming pool. Praise be.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

5 Wood Barton Town House is for sale with Fine & Country for £875,000. For more information and pictures, click here