If heaven is on earth, it might be in this home with a converted chapel that is now a swimming pool
5 Wood Barton Town House is part of an exclusive 80-acre development in Devon that also comes with fishing rights on the River Avon and four bedrooms.
If hell is other people, as Jean-Paul Sartre once said, then heaven is surely a swimming pool in a church. It is not often that we cover properties that are part of a private estate, but when you see a pulpit transformed into a hot tub, then we have to act.
The property is 5 Wood Barton Town House, an ‘extraordinary gem’ set in an 80-acre private estate. It is for sale with Fine & Country for £875,000.
With four bedrooms set over three floors, the property blends historic elegance and contemporary design. I am a fan of the split first floor, with an open-plan dining/sitting room and a vast kitchen/breakfast room. There is also an office. Four bedrooms make up the second floor.
The unit is part of a converted monastery, constructed by Trappist Monks in the 1900s. As well as the glorious swimming pool complex, set within the former chapel, the estate also offers ‘relaxing lounges’, two gyms, tennis court, and exclusive fishing rights on the River Avon.
But where is it? A good question. It is near Kingsbridge, in Devon, which has lots of amenities and is very near the sea. But enough about all that, let’s look at some more pictures of the swimming pool. Praise be.
5 Wood Barton Town House is for sale with Fine & Country for £875,000. For more information and pictures, click here
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
An Italian-inspired recipe for lemon-butter pasta shells with spring greens, ricotta and pangrattato
Spring greens are just about to come into their own, so our Kitchen Garden columnist reveals exactly what to do with them.
By Melanie Johnson Published
-
The BBC and the contender for the greatest April Fool's prank ever played
As April 1 looms, Martin Fone tells the tale of one of the finest stunts ever pulled off.
By Martin Fone Published
-
The sounds of spring and stained glass in an Arts-and-Crafts masterpiece in Dorset
With 35 acres, more than 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool and tennis court, Winterfield has it all.
By James Fisher Published
-
An eight-bedroom wonder in East Sussex where the outdoors are an adventure
The interiors of Old Middleton are pretty good too.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A lakeside farmhouse on the market in the beautiful heart of Pembrokeshire
A lake, streams, 15 acres and five bedrooms. Rogershook might have it all.
By James Fisher Published
-
An idyllic countryside home that's light, spacious and comes with a Grade II-listed folly
Hagg House is a gorgeous family home that just happens to have a miniature castle in the gardens. Annabel Dixon explains more.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
A historic villa for sale on the Via Nomentana worthy of Rome's rich history
Three floors, lots of balconies, and a private garden in one of Rome's loveliest neighbourhoods.
By James Fisher Published
-
Eight bedrooms of unlisted Edwardian elegance with sweeping views of Somerset
Ashton House sits near the market town of Chard and comes with a wealth of amenities both inside and out.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A waterside cottage in Devon with a private quay, idyllic views and the prettiest summerhouse we've seen in years
Right beside the picturesque Yealm Estuary, No 1 Noss Mayo is an idyllic home that feels like an escape from the world. Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Last updated
-
This elegant Greek villa offers would-be buyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the shadow of the Acropolis
Athenian Legacy consists of two houses in walking —and almost touching — distance of one of the world’s most famous and precious landmarks.
By Rosie Paterson Published